Sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer and company legend John Cena will be making his WrestleMania in-ring return against Austin Theory in April 2023, but can the former WWE Champion defeat ‘A-Town Down’ and take the United States Championship?

This will be the first time that Cena has competed in the company since the final SmackDown of 2022, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

With his upcoming appearance at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, that means that Cena has competed in at least one match every single year for WWE since 2002, an astonishing feat.

Here are our predictions for John Cena vs Austin Theory at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April 2023.

How did we get here?

The teasing of a potential bout between the two WWE Superstars has been ongoing for quite some time, with Theory originally cosplaying as the Cenation leader back in June 2022, seemingly trying to goad him into a match.

Both men also filmed content for the WWE 2K23 game, leading fans to speculate whether or not we would see a contest at some point between them.

Theory officially challenged Cena to a match for the US Title on the Monday, March 13th 2023, episode of the show, which Cena accepted for WrestleMania 39.

John Cena vs Austin Theory Prediction

There are two schools of thought when it comes to this match, do the company want to give fans a feel-good moment with Cena winning what will probably be his last title in WWE, or do they want to give Theory the biggest win of his career and a massive signposting to say that he really is the future?

For us, the answer is fairly simple; this HAS to be a massive win for Theory against arguably the biggest Superstar of the 21st century.

In the past, Cena has actually praised Theory on social media, saying that he is far more talented than he ever was, something that will definitely be brought up again at some point in the feud:

“Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes.”

GiveMeSport Prediction: Austin Theory will defeat John Cena and retain the United States Championship.

Who is competing at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood?

As of writing (Monday, March 20th 2023), the following bouts have been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd 2023 (via WWE.com):

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women's Championship Match - Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's Championship Match - Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

United States Championship Match - Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs Damage CTRL

Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs Finn Balor

Intercontinental Championship Match - Gunther (c) vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs TBA and TBA vs TBA and TBA vs TBA and TBA

It’s likely that there will be even more bouts confirmed for the event as we head closer to April 1st 2023.

