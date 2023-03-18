Logan Paul will be making his return to the WWE ring as part of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood to face Seth Rollins, but can he defeat the former WWE Champion?

Paul has already proven that he is more than capable of producing quality inside the squared circle, and a talent of Rollins’ stature and ability means that this ‘celebrity’ ‘Mania match is actually one of the most anticipated in recent years.

Although WrestleMania traditionally looks to try and bring in more casual viewers with names like Floyd Mayweather, NFL’s Lawrence Taylor, Bad Bunny and Johnny Knoxville, someone with a profile like Paul could bring in viewers but ALSO potentially have the best match of the entire weekend, something you can’t usually say for a celeb appearance.

Here are our predictions for the Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins match that is set to take place at WWE WrestleMania 39 in April 2023.

How did we get here?

The feud between the two men really kicked off when Paul attacked Rollins during the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event back in February 2023.

Paul attacked Rollins to give Austin Theory the win and cost the Raw Superstar the chance at winning back the United States Championship.

From there, it was clear that the WrestleMania match was going to be set up, with Rollins Facetiming Paul on an episode of Raw to disparage his brother Jake Paul and goad the social media sensation into a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

What night is Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39?

Speaking on his ImPaulsive podcast, Logan confirmed that the match would be taking place on Saturday, April 1st 2023, which also happens to be his birthday (via Wrestling Observer).

That means that Paul vs Rollins will be taking place at WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins Prediction

Image Copyright: WWE

Although Rollins doesn’t necessarily need the win at ‘Mania against Paul, he absolutely should be the one getting the W on the night.

Something that needs to be considered is the potential resumption of the Rollins and Cody Rhodes storyline, and if Cody is able to defeat Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Night 2, then that would be a natural next feud for the ‘American Nightmare.'

The below is a potential SPOILER for WWE Backlash, so please avoid if you don't wish to know what could happen.

There have been rumours of Rollins potentially being part of the Backlash main event in May 2023 alongside Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes (via FightFans), so a decisive win here would be perfect to set him up in that direction.

It’s for those reasons that we can see Rollins eventually getting the win against Paul, but this does promise to be one of the most spectacular matches on the weekend, and potentially the greatest celebrity match in WrestleMania history.

GiveMeSport Prediction: Seth Rollins will defeat Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

What are the other matches confirmed for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood?

Image Copyright: WWE

As of writing (Saturday, March 18th 2023), the following bouts have been confirmed by WWE for the WrestleMania 39 event from Hollywood, California:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena

Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka

Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs Omos (with MVP)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs TBD

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)

