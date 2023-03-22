WrestleMania is an event that every single WWE Superstar on the roster wants to appear in, and the Men’s WrestleMania Showcase tag team match is an example of a big multi-man that the company sometimes likes to put on the card.

Four teams have been confirmed for the match, with Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Street Profits, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders all set to collide in April 2023.

We’ll be looking at the differentials in this match and trying to predict who will be getting the win at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Here are our predictions for the WWE WrestleMania 39 Men’s WrestleMania Showcase tag team match.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 UK Start Time: When does the event begin?

How did we get here?

Image Copyright: WWE

‘Mania will sometimes have matches pretty much for the sake of having matches, and this match fits in that category.

All four teams in the match are pretty much in the same boat, in that none of them has a whole lot going on for them on television right now.

A big win here might propel one of the four groups onto a WWE Tag Team Championship match at some point down the line, but that might be months away.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match Prediction

This is tough to predict, mainly because there isn’t exactly a clear winner jumping off of the page right now.

It was recently rumoured that Chad Gable was in line for a massive push in 2023 (via FightFans), but that will likely come when Otis eventually leaves Alpha Academy to join Maximum Male Models full-time.

Street Profits look like a solid pick as they’re arguably the team with the most upside in this match, however, The Viking Raiders have also been getting some screen time on SmackDown, and Braun Strowman & Ricochet have also been promising.

When it comes down to it, we’re picking Street Profits to get the win in this Showcase match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, but The Viking Raiders also winning wouldn’t be a shock.

GiveMeSport Prediction: Street Profits will win the Men’s WrestleMania Showcase tag team match.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39 Predictions: Could Roman Reigns retain against Cody Rhodes?

What matches are confirmed for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood?

Image Copyright: WWE

As of writing (Wednesday, March 22nd 2023), the following bouts have been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd 2023 (via WWE.com):

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women's Championship Match - Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's Championship Match - Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

United States Championship Match - Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs Damage CTRL

Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs Finn Balor

Intercontinental Championship Match - Gunther (c) vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs TBA and TBA vs TBA and TBA vs TBA and TBA

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match - The Usos (c) vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match - Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs Street Profits vs Alpha Academy vs The Viking Raiders