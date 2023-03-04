Here are our predictions for the WWE WrestleMania 39 match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in April 2023.

Rhea Ripley will be challenging Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39, but could this be the time for Ripley to win the big one?

This will be the second time the two Superstars have competed against each other at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals,’ with Flair defeating Ripley back at WrestleMania 36 and taking the NXT Women’s Championship.

However, the Ripley that heads into WrestleMania 39 is a completely different prospect. There will now be a huge crowd at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood for the two women to compete in front of, compared to their behind-closed-doors clash a few years ago.

Here are our predictions for the WWE WrestleMania 39 match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in April 2023.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Live Stream: How to watch

How did Rhea Ripley get to the WrestleMania main event?

Image Copyright: WWE

Ripley managed to punch her ticket to the WrestleMania 39 main event against Charlotte Flair by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January 2023.

Just two days after winning the 30-Woman match, Ripley declared that she would challenge Flair at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on the Monday, January 30th 2023, episode of WWE Raw.

The winner of the Royal Rumble match is free to choose which Championship they compete for at ‘Mania, and Ripley wants to avenge the loss she suffered back at WrestleMania inside the WWE Performance Center.

How many times has Charlotte Flair won at WrestleMania?

Image Copyright: WWE

Ripley will be heading into ‘Mania against one of the most successful WWE Superstars of the modern era, as Flair enters WrestleMania 39 with a record of 4-2.

Flair’s first match at the annual extravaganza took place at WrestleMania 32, where she defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

This was the match in which the WWE Divas title was officially retired and women in the company would be referred to as Superstars going forward rather than Divas.

Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair Predictions

Image Copyright: WWE

Considering the calibre of the two Superstars in the match, this has the potential to be one of the show stealers on Night 1 or Night 2 of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Ripley has been one of the highlights of WWE Raw for the past few months alongside Dominick Mysterio, as the two hated members of Judgment Day have enhanced the group massively since their alignment in 2022.

With the momentum that Ripley currently has, it is difficult to bet against her when it comes to this big-time bout, and there is a great opportunity to have the aforementioned Becky Lynch feud with Ripley heading into the summer for matches at Money in the Bank and/or SummerSlam.

GIVEMESPORT Prediction: Rhea Ripley beats Charlotte Flair and wins the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 UK Start Time: When does the event begin?