WWE WrestleMania 39 is set to be another epic event for the biggest Sports Entertainment company on the planet, and the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes looks to be a historical encounter.

Rhodes managed to punch his ticket to the main event of the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match back in January 2023, and Reigns ensured that he would be entering WrestleMania Goes Hollywood with all of the gold by defeating Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber 2023 event.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the WrestleMania 39 main event, with fans not entirely sure whether or not it is time for the ‘Grandson of a Plumber’ Rhodes to win the big one.

Here are our predictions for the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal World Championship.

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

Cody returning to the company as part of WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins was one of the most significant moments of 2022, arguably even overshadowing the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin at the same event.

Rhodes would return with the same presentation he had during his run in All Elite Wrestling, with his Kingdom theme song by Downstait making the crowd at ‘Mania 38 erupt as he appeared on the entranceway.

The ‘American Nightmare’ appeared to slot perfectly into the upper card of the company, shedding the perception that he would only ever be a ‘mid card’ talent in WWE.

Although Cody would end up getting injured and forced to miss a significant amount of time away from the ring, fans were still majorly invested in the former Intercontinental Champion when he returned at #30 in the Royal Rumble back in January, sending GUTHER over the top rope to win the 30-Man bout and further his run to the gold that he was never able to capture during his first stint with the company.

Will Roman Reigns reach 1000 days as Champion?

When asking who will potentially win this massive bout at ‘Mania, you have to consider just how close Roman is to pulling off a major feat of his own.

Even though the story of Cody’s rise appears to have been perfectly calculated thus far, Reigns is exceptionally close to reaching 1000 days as Universal Champion, something that the company might not be able to resist.

The Tribal Chief initially won the Universal Championship on August 30th, 2020, pinning Braun Strowman in a triple threat match to earn the belt and begin this historic run. After defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, he was then referred to as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, holding both the WWE and Universal titles.

If WWE does decide to keep the Universal belt on Reigns for over 1000 days, then that would mean that he would have to defeat Cody at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April 2023…but could that happen?

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns Prediction

It is easily the biggest main event for WWE in quite some time, and it is a lot more challenging to predict than initially believed.

Whether the timing of Reigns’ potentially surpassing 1000 days is intentional or not, it has worked out perfectly for the company, as it adds an extra element of intrigue to what is already a ‘Mania main event that is sure to go down in history.

Even though it is tough, this is a predictions article, so we’ve got to give a prediction for this main event at some point.

As much as many people would scoff at the idea, we believe that Roman Reigns will retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, with the company giving Reigns the chance to reach 1000 days as Universal Champion.

GiveMeSport Predicts: Roman Reigns will retain at WrestleMania 39

