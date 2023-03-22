WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for the Sports Entertainment giant WWE, and the storyline between The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens has enthralled fans ahead of the yearly extravaganza.

This fantastic storyline, which also bleeds over into the main event with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, has been ongoing for almost three years, and WrestleMania Goes Hollywood looks set to be the climax to at least one element of the overarching feud.

Fans have been wondering how The Usos would finally lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and ‘Mania 39 might finally be the time.

Here are our predictions for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and The Usos.

The Roman Reigns Factor

As much as this looks like a simple prediction on the surface, there are several factors to consider across the board. At the time of writing (Wednesday, March 21st 2023), we do not currently know if this match will be headlining WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

If the match does end up going on last on the first night, then there are a couple of different ways in which the company can take this storyline. We could get the feel-good main event victory for Sami and Owens that fans have been clamouring for over the past few months, with everyone heading home happy after the first night of the Hollywood show.

What we also do not know is how WWE intends to finish WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Night 2, as we do know that Roman vs Cody will be headlining, but we do not know if Reigns will be retaining, or if the ‘American Nightmare’ will finally be getting the big one.

Do you have two nights of feel-good endings, or just one night, or NEITHER night having a feel-good ending where the babyface wins? That’s the predicament that we’re talking about, and it does make this a deeper discussion than it appears on the surface.

The Usos vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Prediction

Despite our reservations about how the company may decide to finish both nights of ‘Mania 39, we believe that the company will decide to give Sami and Kevin a massive moment on the biggest stage.

We previously predicted that Roman Reigns would be walking out with his belt on Night 2, so we’re going to predict here that The Usos will be defeated to continue their story with Zayn and Owens, likely leading to a rematch at WWE Backlash.

GiveMeSport Prediction: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.