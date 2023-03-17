WrestleMania is the Showcase of the Immortals and the biggest event of the year for WWE, but could Stone Cold Steve Austin be making his return to the company at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood?

This would be the first time that we’ve seen the Rattlesnake at ‘Mania since he competed at last year’s event, facing Kevin Owens in what was a great brawl and seeming send-off for the former WWE Champion.

Could we see Austin compete in another impromptu match this year? We’ll be taking a look at the situation and making our predictions in this article.

Here are our predictions in terms of if and what Stone Cold Steve Austin could do if appears at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 UK Start Time: When does the event begin?

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin be at WrestleMania this year?

At the time of writing, Steve Austin has not been confirmed by the company as being part of the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood event.

It is completely possible that the Rattlesnake could appear at the event for a segment or even a match, but right now, there’s no indication from the company that could be happening.

Austin was reportedly offered a match against Brock Lesnar at the 2023 iteration of WrestleMania, but he turned apparently turned this down.

Despite Austin turning down a match with the Beast Incarnate, this doesn’t necessarily mean that he has ruled out an appearance at the event altogether.

Have WWE offered Stone Cold a WrestleMania Goes Hollywood match?

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE have been attempting to get Austin to wrestle at the event, despite him turning down the chance to face Lesnar:

“Of late, we've heard that a very in-shape Steve Austin was made additional pitches to get on the show, but not for necessarily marquee matches. LA Knight was a name rumored online, and we can confirm that's at least been pitched. However, nobody close to Austin or in WWE have been able to verify that it's happening as of yet.”

This would certainly be a massive moment for LA Knight, who has been making a name for himself on the WWE main roster since his change back to the character from Max Dupri back in 2022.

Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 39 Predictions

In terms of what we see Austin actually doing at the event, there are two possible scenarios that look the most likely.

The first is Austin appearing at the show and being part of a segment with LA Knight, with the WWE Hall of Famer having back and forth on the microphone with the SmackDown Superstar. Expect duelling chants from the crowd of ‘WHAT’ and ‘YEAH’ if this does end up happening.

The second that we can see happening is Austin actually having a match against LA Knight, but it likely would not be the long brawl that we saw Steve have against Owens back at WrestleMania 38.

If Austin does have a match of sorts, it could easily be a Stunner, pinfall and then walk off into the sunset. Either of the two scenarios we’ve laid out looks plausible, but a segment with Knight and Austin would probably make the most sense, as the ‘Mania 38 bout was a great way for Steve to sign off his career.

GiveMeSport Prediction: Stone Cold Steve Austin will appear at WrestleMania 39 for a segment with LA Knight.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 UK Start Time: When does the event begin?