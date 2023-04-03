Brock Lesnar kicked off night two at WrestleMania 39, taking on Omos in the curtain raiser, and boy was it special. We were treated to John Cena opening the show on night one, but night two was just as good.

The match may not have had the biggest or the best build-up, and it may feel like Brock Lesnar should be in a bigger clash, no disrespect to Omos of course, but The Beast showed us all just how good ridiculous he is, beating his opponent in style.

Credit has to go to Omos too. It takes two to tango and he played his part in a sensational curtain raiser, but the big man was left defeated in the end.

Brock Lesnar F5s Omos

The big question before the match up was ‘could Brock Lesnar F5 Omos?’ He answered that emphatically, lifting the 410lbs, 7ft 3” behemoth up above him and performing the perfect F5 to get the victory. It's even better in the footage from ringside, showing just how impresive the move was.

He certainly answered the critics and proved to us all just how beastly The Beast actually is, very few, if any Superstars would be able to do that to Omos, but no task it too big or heavy for the former heavyweight UFC champion and former WWE champion.

It just goes to show how special a performer Brock Lesnar is and how important he still can be for the business going forward, he may have been dispatched by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in his last title run, but surely he has another shot in him.

To be fair, it certainly is one of those spots that has to be seen to be believed, not many thought that anyone could do that to Omos, but Brock Lesnar isn’t a normal performer, he’s very special.

With clashes between Edge and Demon Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match up, and the Three-Way Intercontinental Title match between Gunther, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, more huge spots are surely on the way, but it’ll take some serious skill to top that from Brock Lesnar.

Even with the main event seeing Roman Reigns face off with Cody Rhodes, they’ll have to truly be at the top of their game to produce spots of that quality. It just goes to show, Brock Lesnar’s days of headlining pay-per-view events may not be over just yet, he certainly has the ability in him to perform to the highest level.