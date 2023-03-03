Quick Links
WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE fans, and there are always a ton of different options available when it comes to getting to the ‘Showcase of the Immortals,’ but what are the current travel packages on offer for WrestleMania 39/WrestleMania Goes Hollywood?
With the event going two nights once again, there are ample opportunities to make sure that you get a seat to see some of the biggest names on the WWE roster, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Brock Lesnar.
In this article, we'll be looking at what is currently available from the On Location Experiences site to help fans understand what is currently available for them when it comes to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood ticket packages.
Here is everything you need to know about the travel packages for WrestleMania 39/WrestleMania Goes Hollywood as of March 2023.
Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Live Stream: How to watch
What Travel Packages are currently available for WrestleMania 39?
Bronze Package (Cheapest) - Starting at $550.00/pp
- Two-Night Ticket + Priority Pass
- 200-500 Level Ticket
- Dedicated Stadium Entrance
- Exclusive Superstore Checkout Line
- WM39 Exclusive Hat
- WWE Credential & Lanyard
Silver Package - Starting at $1,600.00/pp
- Two-Night Ticket + Priority Pass
- 100-200 Level Ticket
- WWE Priority Pass Lounge
- Dedicated Stadium Entrance
- Exclusive Superstore Checkout Line
- WM39 Exclusive Hat
Gold Package - Starting at $2,750.00/pp
- Two-Night Ticket + Priority Pass
- Floor Risers Ticket
- All-Inclusive Pre-Show Hospitality
- WWE Superstar Appearances
- WWE Priority Pass Lounge
- Dedicated Stadium Entrance
Champion Package - Starting at $12,500.00/pp
- Two-Night Ticket + Priority Pass
- Floor Level Ticket
- Special Entrance Ramp Seats Available
- All-Inclusive Pre-Show Hospitality
- Ringside Photo Opp
- WWE Priority Pass Lounge
Suite by the Seat Package - Starting at $3,000.00/pp
- Two-Night Suite Access
- Reserved Seat in Luxury Suite
- All-Inclusive Food & Beverage
- In-Suite Superstar Visits
- Title Photo OpTwo-Night Suite Access
- Reserved Seat in Luxury Suite
- All-Inclusive Food & Beverage
- In-Suite Superstar Visits
- Title Photo Op
Are there any All-Inclusive WrestleMania 39 packages available?
Yes, there this! On Location Experiences also offers the following All-Inclusive packages for fans hoping to go to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood:
Bronze Package - Starting at $1,755.00/pp
- Hotel Figueroa
- 200-400 Level Ticket
- Roundtrip Event Transportation
- Dedicated Stadium Entrance
- Exclusive Superstore Checkout Line
Silver Package - Starting at $3,025.00/pp
- Hotel Figueroa
- 100-200 Level Ticket
- Roundtrip Event Transportation
- WWE Priority Pass Lounge
- Commemorative Ring Mat Plaque
Gold Package - Starting at $5,175.00/pp
- Hotel Figueroa
- 200 Level Ticket
- Roundtrip Event Transportation
- All-Inclusive Pre-Show Hospitality
- WWE Superstar Appearances
Champion Package - Starting at $9,025.00/pp
- Hotel Figueroa
- Floor Level Ticket
- Roundtrip Event Transportation
- Broken Skull or Mattel Excursion
- Ringside Photo Op
What is a WWE WrestleMania 39 Priority Pass?
The Priority Pass from On Location Experiences gives fans access to the following:
“On Location’s dedicated entrance to SoFi Stadium leads to pre-show experiences like no other, from meet & greets with WWE Superstars to personal photo-op access so you can commemorate a weekend you’ve dreamed of. Packed full of exclusive events and premium in-venue hospitality that only On Location can provide, a WWE Priority Pass will create memories to last a lifetime.”
What is part of the WWE WrestleMania 39 All-Inclusive Service?
The All-Inclusive packages from On Location Experiences offer fans the following:
“Whether you are going for a three-night weekend or adding on any nights, you'll land in Los Angeles with Wrestlemania tickets, round-trip event transportation, and exclusive WWE souvenir gifts. Then take full advantage of our streamlined planning, customized upgrades, and guest services to make this your greatest WWE experience.”
What is the Elite tier?
On Location Experiences also has the Elite tier, which is the best that fans can get when it comes to an experience at the event:
“For fans looking for the ultimate WrestleMania experience, On Location’s ELITE upgrade is the answer. Curated for WWE fans seeking the pinnacle of VIP access and service, ELITE offers an ultra-premium suite of immersive offerings. Enjoy pre-show events up close to WWE Superstars, and an unmatched front-row view to the action, all accompanied by signature On Location hospitality.”
Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 UK Start Time: When does the event begin?
WWE
Check out the latest in news and information regarding WWE in the run-up to the biggest event of the year: WrestleMania.