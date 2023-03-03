Here is everything you need to know about the travel packages for WrestleMania 39/WrestleMania Goes Hollywood as of March 2023.

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE fans, and there are always a ton of different options available when it comes to getting to the ‘Showcase of the Immortals,’ but what are the current travel packages on offer for WrestleMania 39/WrestleMania Goes Hollywood?

With the event going two nights once again, there are ample opportunities to make sure that you get a seat to see some of the biggest names on the WWE roster, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Brock Lesnar.

In this article, we'll be looking at what is currently available from the On Location Experiences site to help fans understand what is currently available for them when it comes to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood ticket packages.

What Travel Packages are currently available for WrestleMania 39?

Bronze Package (Cheapest) - Starting at $550.00/pp

Two-Night Ticket + Priority Pass

200-500 Level Ticket

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

Exclusive Superstore Checkout Line

WM39 Exclusive Hat

WWE Credential & Lanyard

Silver Package - Starting at $1,600.00/pp

Two-Night Ticket + Priority Pass

100-200 Level Ticket

WWE Priority Pass Lounge

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

Exclusive Superstore Checkout Line

WM39 Exclusive Hat

Gold Package - Starting at $2,750.00/pp

Two-Night Ticket + Priority Pass

Floor Risers Ticket

All-Inclusive Pre-Show Hospitality

WWE Superstar Appearances

WWE Priority Pass Lounge

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

Champion Package - Starting at $12,500.00/pp

Two-Night Ticket + Priority Pass

Floor Level Ticket

Special Entrance Ramp Seats Available

All-Inclusive Pre-Show Hospitality

Ringside Photo Opp

WWE Priority Pass Lounge

Suite by the Seat Package - Starting at $3,000.00/pp

Two-Night Suite Access

Reserved Seat in Luxury Suite

All-Inclusive Food & Beverage

In-Suite Superstar Visits

Title Photo Op

Are there any All-Inclusive WrestleMania 39 packages available?

Yes, there this! On Location Experiences also offers the following All-Inclusive packages for fans hoping to go to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood:

Bronze Package - Starting at $1,755.00/pp

Hotel Figueroa

200-400 Level Ticket

Roundtrip Event Transportation

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

Exclusive Superstore Checkout Line

Silver Package - Starting at $3,025.00/pp

Hotel Figueroa

100-200 Level Ticket

Roundtrip Event Transportation

WWE Priority Pass Lounge

Commemorative Ring Mat Plaque

Gold Package - Starting at $5,175.00/pp

Hotel Figueroa

200 Level Ticket

Roundtrip Event Transportation

All-Inclusive Pre-Show Hospitality

WWE Superstar Appearances

Champion Package - Starting at $9,025.00/pp

Hotel Figueroa

Floor Level Ticket

Roundtrip Event Transportation

Broken Skull or Mattel Excursion

Ringside Photo Op

What is a WWE WrestleMania 39 Priority Pass?

The Priority Pass from On Location Experiences gives fans access to the following:

“On Location’s dedicated entrance to SoFi Stadium leads to pre-show experiences like no other, from meet & greets with WWE Superstars to personal photo-op access so you can commemorate a weekend you’ve dreamed of. Packed full of exclusive events and premium in-venue hospitality that only On Location can provide, a WWE Priority Pass will create memories to last a lifetime.”

What is part of the WWE WrestleMania 39 All-Inclusive Service?

The All-Inclusive packages from On Location Experiences offer fans the following:

“Whether you are going for a three-night weekend or adding on any nights, you'll land in Los Angeles with Wrestlemania tickets, round-trip event transportation, and exclusive WWE souvenir gifts. Then take full advantage of our streamlined planning, customized upgrades, and guest services to make this your greatest WWE experience.”

What is the Elite tier?

On Location Experiences also has the Elite tier, which is the best that fans can get when it comes to an experience at the event:

“For fans looking for the ultimate WrestleMania experience, On Location’s ELITE upgrade is the answer. Curated for WWE fans seeking the pinnacle of VIP access and service, ELITE offers an ultra-premium suite of immersive offerings. Enjoy pre-show events up close to WWE Superstars, and an unmatched front-row view to the action, all accompanied by signature On Location hospitality.”

