Logan Paul has revealed what Triple H texted him following his first-ever singles match at WrestleMania, as he battled it out with Seth Rollins in another match to solidify his in-ring credentials.

In the end, however, the YouTuber ended up losing the match after Rollins hit him with a Curb Stomp.

While speaking to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive, Logan Paul revealed what Triple H had texted him after the match, and it's safe to say he was extremely delighted with what he received from such a legend of the industry.

He was first wished a happy birthday from HHH, but then the real text was revealed. It turns out, The Game texted him: “That was f****** awesome."

Logan Paul then went on to say that he is no longer under contract with WWE and is jobless. We can't imagine it will stay that way for very long, though!

“At one point, I thought this was the worst birthday ever. It was a moment in time where I ended my rookie year on an embarrassing loss to Seth Rollins in front of 80,000 people at SoFi Stadium, I accidentally frog splashed my business partner KSI through a table and I currently have no job because my contract ended. It’s not ideal, but I feel pretty good right now.

“I’m going to Dave & Busters. I love Dave & Busters. My power card is full of points, and I’m saving up for a drone.”

Previously, Paul has quoted his disappointment that the Head of Creative Triple H was not responding to his text messages. However, after several professional performances on the WWE stage, it appears he has commanded his boss' respect.

What next for Logan Paul?

What the future holds for Logan Paul is unclear now he is done with WrestleMania 39. After a series of solid matches, he has quickly established himself as a fan favourite, so we're sure a new deal will be sent his way in no time.

In an amusing finale of the interview, Paul cheekily tricked Cathy Kelley into believing her shoelace was untied before declaring “April Fool’s” and leaving the interviewer red-faced.

Logan Paul has taken to WWE like a duck to water, and he once again showed he belongs in the squared circle, this time on the biggest stage of them all!

WWE would be foolish not to offer him a new deal, but time will tell.