Highlights WrestleMania XL is expected to be a record-breaking event, with over 90,000 tickets sold in one day, and the WWE Universe is already speculating about the dream card for the show.

Finn Balor has a chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL, potentially facing Damian Priest in a high-stakes match that could shock the world.

Rey Mysterio's wrestling career might come to an end at WrestleMania XL, and a career stipulation match against Santos Escobar could provide a fitting conclusion to his legendary career. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio could win a major singles title, possibly the Intercontinental Championship, adding to the shock value of the event.

WrestleMania 39 was one of the most exciting editions of WWE's annual extravaganza. The event included some massive matches and segments which resulted in 2023's Show of Shows being a record-breaking edition, specifically breaking the record for all-time WrestleMania gate (at the time). After having a stupendous two-night event, the WWE Universe expects next year’s WrestleMania to be a hit as well.

WrestleMania XL has already broken WWE’s all-time gate record for The Grandest Stage of Them All by selling over 90,000 tickets in one day. After 15 years, WrestleMania would return to Philadelphia next year and with the all-time gate record being broken, the 40th edition of The Showcase of the Immortals is expected to be a banger.

The WWE Universe has already started narrowing down their dream card for WrestleMania XL. With a lot of engaging storylines going on in the company currently, things are expected to go to the next level as the year ends. While a lot might be different in WWE by April 2024, Roman Reigns is expected to main event The Show of Shows once again which would be the fourth consecutive WrestleMania main event for The Tribal Chief.

However, one of the biggest differences heading into WrestleMania would be two separate World Championships. In addition to that, two separate tag team championships are also expected to be introduced before the premium live event. With a lot of things expected to happen, WWE might plan some shockers to keep things interesting. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some unexpected things that could happen at WrestleMania XL.

5 Finn Balor becomes the World Heavyweight Champion

Though there have been rumors that WWE doesn't have plans to put the World Championship on Finn Balor ever, these rumors might not be true. Undoubtedly, Balor is one of the most talented and underrated stars on the WWE roster currently. After his rivalry with Seth Rollins lately, cracks have been showing in The Judgment Day.

While Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been trying to keep things calm, a storm might be waiting between both guys. While Priest holds the Money in the Bank contract currently, it won't be shocking if the latter heads into WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion.

If the rivalry goes on until WrestleMania, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship could be booked for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Eventually, Balor could defeat Priest and shock the world with a World Championship victory after years of waiting.

4 Rey Mysterio calls it a day for his wrestling career

Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 before he defeated his son, Dominik Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39. After a great showing as an LWO member, Rey Mysterio has marked himself as one of the top men on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, the legendary luchador might not have a lot of months left in his wrestling career. The 48-year-old became the United States Champion recently on SmackDown. However, a lot of that storyline involved Santos Escobar. It won't be very shocking if Rey Mysterio calls it a day at WrestleMania XL.

To make things interesting, WWE could book a career stipulation for a match between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on The Grandest Stage of them All. This could add in as a massive high-stakes match for WrestleMania XL and eventually mark an amazing ending to Mysterio's legendary career.

3 Dominik Mysterio tastes main roster singles gold

Dominik Mysterio has not tasted singles gold on the main roster yet. Though Mysterio has won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father and has also had a great run as the NXT North American Champion, the young star has not had any singles title reigns on the red or blue brand yet.

Considering that his recent character is one of the biggest heels of WWE, some big plans might be on the way for Dom Dom. WrestleMania XL could be a shocker to the world when the massive spotlight is put on Dominik as he wins a major singles title, which could potentially end up being the Intercontinental Championship.

2 Gunther squares up against WWE legend

"The Ring General" Gunther, has risen to the main event scene with his historic Intercontinental Championship reign. After a brilliant showing in the Men's Royal Rumble match this year, Gunther winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match is expected to happen.

However, WWE could plan something else. If Gunther is not planned to be in a World Championship match at WrestleMania, a battle against John Cena could be a huge boost for The Ring General. This could potentially lead to the current Intercontinental Champion evolving into a greater heel character. A prominent feud with Cena could also help him be ready for World title glory by SummerSlam 2024.

The Intercontinental Championship is one of the few titles that Cena hasn't won in WWE. If Gunther is still IC Champion by the time WrestleMania rolls around in 2024, the former Doctor of Thuganomics may want to add that prestigious title to his long list of accomplishments. By then, Gunther would have already blown out The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

1 Roman Reigns doesn't face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Since Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, there have been rumors that The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare will run it back at WrestleMania XL. While both men are on different brands right now, the story between them is still unfinished.

Cody Rhodes has been portrayed as a strong character in recent times. The American Nightmare has defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor since his loss at WrestleMania 39. Undoubtedly, Rhodes is being built as a future World Champion in WWE. However, he might not be the one to face Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Apart from Rhodes, the top name who is considered to be a contender to defeat Roman Reigns is Seth Rollins. Though the Visionary is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion currently, he might not head into WrestleMania as the champion. Rather, Rollins may enter The Grandest Stage of Them All as a challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If things go this way, Rollins defeating Reigns could be one of the best decisions for WWE in years. This could be a huge shocker for the WWE Universe and could clearly be a show stealer.