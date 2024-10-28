Tickets for the biggest event in the annual calendar of WWE are now on sale, but the prices that the company are demanding for two-night combo tickets to WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next year have left many fans shocked and disappointed.

The sound of WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, touting a record-breaking gate has become a familiar one in press conferences after Premium Live Events, but judging by current price levels, the gate for WrestleMania 41 will be the largest in company history by some distance.

That the company is charging record prices for the show perhaps shouldn't be a surprise given that the event will mark the final WrestleMania appearance of 16-time world champion John Cena, as he embarks on his retirement tour in January 2025.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show to promote WrestleMania 41, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teased that his own story on the show would go down an 'unexpected path', promising it would be well worth coming to the show for. Those comments were seemingly made in response to rumours that began to circulate earlier this month suggesting The Rock would not be wrestling at next year's WrestleMania.

However, even if 'The Final Boss' does end up stepping into the ring in Sin City, it's tough to justify some of the prices that fans are being quoted for admission.

The Ticket Prices for WWE WrestleMania 41 are Causing Outrage

Fans are being asked to pay more than $4,000 for seats that are nowhere near the ring

Ticket prices for WWE’s biggest annual extravaganza have been described as absurd, with numbers exceeding well over $4,000 for the two nights - and even that won't put you close to the action. While front row seats were always going to be ridiculously expensive, fans had seemingly been hoping that there would be some more reasonable options further back in the stadium.

One fan who did pay the inflated prices noted that they had to pay $4,600 just to go way up in the gods for 2025’s edition of The Showcase Of The Immortals. A second fan, who paid just $50 each for both days of 2023’s WrestleMania Hollywood, had to fork out $1,900 for upper deck seats for this upcoming April. Many disappointed punters have tagged in the likes of Triple H, Cody Rhodes and The Rock to vent their feelings.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: A front row ticket to WrestleMania 1 in 1985 cost $100.

PWInsider has reported that Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing, which sets the numbers higher due to demand, is the biggest reason for ticket prices soaring. Before dynamic pricing, a two-day combo ticket could be bought at around $700 but after the increase in demand, it later sold at more than $2,000. Another set of tickets also bulked up in price, with it being $1,600 before rising to $2,300 the very next day.

You can check out a seat map of the stadium with its original price structure below - although even some of those prices appear on the high side.

Per Sportskeeda, other ticket sales sites are also offering mediocre seats at huge costs, with StubHub highest being more than $16,000 for a two-day combo ticket.

With the above prices being out of the reach of your average fan, one wrote: "That much to sit in the nosebleeds. Nah, I'll try again for Wrestlemania 42!" A second pointed out: "No wonder gate records keep getting broken," while a third simply stated: "I'm disappointed, disillusioned and sad."

Despite the frustrations of fans who have been priced out, tickets are seemingly moving well. WWE posted a graphic to social media on Monday announcing that the show had officially become 'the best opening on-sale weekend in WWE history'. Given the price of tickets, that's not necessarily a surprise.