Summary WrestleMania 41 will be John Cena's final appearance as an active wrestler, set for Allegiant Stadium with a 65,000-seat capacity.

Individual tickets go on sale January 24, starting at $1000 for a two-day package. VIP packages range from $875 to $10,500 USD.

VIP packages include exclusive experiences like on-stage appearances, photo ops, hospitality, and brunch sessions with WWE Superstars.

The biggest showcase in WWE is nearly here. Set to take over Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and 20, WrestleMania 41 will be the culmination of WWE's year. On tap for The Showcase of the Immortals, this year will be John Cena's final WrestleMania as an active wrestler, as he promised 2025 will be his last year.

Emanating from Allegiant Stadium, and with a capacity of 65,000, the two-night event should see over 100,000 people stepping into 'Mania. Given that the event is WWE's flagship event, and with how red-hot the product has been, tickets might be difficult to get your hands on, but we've highlighted multiple ways to make sure you're seated for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Standard Tickets

Single tickets for WrestleMania 41 have yet to be released, but the wait won't be much longer. WWE announced that individual tickets for both nights of the big event will be available on Friday, January 24. The sale begins at 12pm ET/9am PT. There will also be a WWE and Partner pre-sale that begins Wednesday January 22, once again at 12pm ET/9am PT.

There has yet to be a price for the individual tickets, but our best guess is that they won't be cheap given the spectacle of the event. Ticketmaster also has introduced fluctuating prices for high-demand tickets to many of their events, so there's a chance that they will stay high throughout its sale price. Nevertheless, a pricing chart for each tier of the stadium will become available in this article once WWE and Ticketmaster's prices are listed.

Currently, Ticketmaster does offer a two-day package for WrestleMania 41 if you are keen to go to both nights and secure the same for both events. The starting ticket price for the package is $1000 USD for 400 level seats.

VIP Packages

WWE and OnLocation offer exclusive packages

Alongside standard ticketing, WWE also offers a plethora of priority passes through OnLocation. The website hosts the more expensive tickets WWE has to offer, but it also gives hardcore members of the WWE Universe their shot at VIP tickets.

With seven different ticket packages offered, including two Elite packages, and with prices varying from $875 to $10,500 USD, there are plenty of ways to make sure you are at WrestleMania. With four of the packages in limited stock, here is what's left:

Ticket Package Description Starting Price Availability Single Day (Saturday or Sunday) One Night Ticket: Upper Level Seating, WWE World & Superstore Access, Dedicated Priority Pass, WWE Credential & Lanyard $875/pp High Silver Two Night Ticket: Upper Level Seating, WrestleMania Kickoff Party with On-Stage Appearance by Cody Rhodes, WWE World & Superstore Access, Dedicated Priority Pass, WWE Credential & Lanyard, Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff $1550/pp High Gold Two Night Ticket: Lower Level Seating, All-Inclusive Hospitality with On-Stage Appearance by John Cena and Bret Hart, Exclusive WM41 x Priority Pass Gifting, WWE World & Superstore Access, Dedicated Priority Pass, Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff $3100/pp Limited Suite By The Seat Two Night Ticket: Premium Suite with All Inclusive Food & Beverage, TV Title Photo Op, Topgolf with The Miz, WWE World & Superstore Access, Dedicated Priority Pass & Entrance, Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff $6500/pp High Champion Two Night Ticket: Premium Floor Seating, Ringside Photo Op at WrestleMania 41, Topgolf with The Miz, All-Inclusive Hospitality with On-Stage Appearance by John Cena and Bret Hart, Exclusive WM41 x Priority Pass Gifting, WWE World & Superstore Access, Dedicated Priority Pass, Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff $7500/pp Limited Undertaker Suite By The Seat Two Night Ticket: Premium Suite with All Inclusive Food & Beverage, In Suite Undertaker Appearance, Authentic Undertaker Championship Title and Urn Photo Op, Topgolf with The Miz, WWE World & Superstore Access, Exclusive Undertaker Themed Gifting Dedicated Priority Pass & Entrance, Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff $10,500/pp Limited Elite Experiences Premium Ringside Seating, In-Ring Photo Op at WrestleMania 41, Post-Show Press Conference Access & Desk Photo Op, Superstar Walkout Experience on WrestleMania Stage, All-Inclusive Hospitality with On-Stage Appearance by John Cena and Bret Hart, WWE World & Superstar Access, Premium WrestleMania 41 Elite Gifting, Expected Entry at Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance, Elite Concierge Services n/a Contact WWE for more information

There are also exclusive brunch opportunities, where fans can purchase a two-hour session for brunch and speciality cocktails with guest appearances from WWE Superstars, and WWE Legends like Rikishi and Mickie James. These are extra additions starting at $495 USD and do not include tickets with the package. As well, WWE and OnService offer travel packages for those looking to also attend WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown alongside WrestleMania.

All information via Ticketmaster and OnLocation - updated 01/17/2025.