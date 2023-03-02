According to reports, Brock Lesnar turned down working with an "incredible talent" at WWE WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar turned down a match with Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 39, it has been claimed.

Lesnar will face Omos at WrestleMania, but the 7ft 4" giant wasn't Triple H's first plan for 'The Beast' at the show.

One of the people that HHH pitched for Brock before reaching the decision was Wyatt, but the former WWE Champion is believed to have said no.

Which WWE star did Brock Lesnar refuse to work with?

As noted, Omos wasn't the first opponent pitched within WWE for Brock at WrestleMania.

Fightful Select is reporting that Lesnar was presenting with the idea of working with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, but the former UFC star turned that down, via WrestleTalk.

Bray Wyatt was also pitched for Lesnar. Sources familiar with the situation claim that Brock himself nixed the idea, though we weren't given specifics as to why.

The report doesn't reveal why Brock rejected Triple H's pitch for a match with Wyatt, but for whatever reason, Lesnar didn't want to work with Bray, who only came back to WWE in October 2022.

This isn't believed to be the first time that Brock has rejected a match with Wyatt, who was described as an "incredible talent" by Seth Rollins in 2021, with it being rumoured that he also refused to work with the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 32 in April 2016.

Many fans feel as if no one comes off better having worked with Bray, so perhaps that played into Brock's thinking and his decision to reject a match with Wyatt.

What are WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania?

As noted, the plan for WrestleMania 39 on April 1/2 is for Lesnar to share the ring with Omos in a first-time match-up.

Many fans felt as if Vince McMahon, despite being out of Creative, had something to do with the match coming together and Brock's previous plans changing.

Those people seem to have been right, as WrestleVotes reported yesterday that Vince "pushed" for Brock to face Omos at the biggest show of the year in April, which is now going to happen.

Triple H has been open about taking ideas from Vince, but insists that he still has the final say over all WWE Creative decisions now that he's the Chief Content Officer.

Due to Brock's close personal relationship with McMahon, it's also not hard to see why he'd be willing to take part in a match that the 77-year-old wanted to see.

