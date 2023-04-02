WrestleMania 39 has got off to an explosive start. John Cena kicked off the show, but couldn’t give the fans what they wanted, another United States Championship to add to his collection. However, things only got better when the Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way followed up.

The match saw The Viking Raiders vs Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs Alpha Academy vs The Street Profts, and boy did the match live up to expectations. It was absolute carnage with a plethora of unreal spots to pick out.

You had Braun Strowman jumping from the top rope for example, but one moment stood out even more than that and it included Braun Strowman, but also Alpha Academy’s very own Chad Gable, who showed his obscene strength.

Chad Gable’s spot with Braun Strowman

Weighing in at 350lbs and standing at 6ft 8”, not many Superstars will be able to treat Braun Strowman like a ragdoll, but the man he dwarves, Chad Gable, did just that in emphatic fashion. He certainly got the Hollywood fans off their seats, even is Alpha Academy weren’t victorious.

It was the Street Profits who took the W from the clash, proving their worth over their nearest rivals, but this spot was the big moment from the match and steals some of their thunder.

A rolling German suplex is always a huge spot, but when it’s Chad Gable performing it against Braun Strowman. You can see the clip below, it’s gone viral on social media already, just moments after the match had finished, that’s how utterly ridiculous it was. Words don’t do the move justice so you’ll have to check it out for yourselves.

Video: Chad Gable throws Braun Strowman about like he’s a cruiserweight

We certainly didn’t over sell the spot, it really was sensational and shows how strong Chad Gable really is, whatever training he’s doing in the gym, it’s clearly working and other Superstars should follow suit. Then Braun Strowman’s size won’t be as intimidating!

The rest of WrestleMania 39 has plenty to live up to, John Cena and then spots like that is the perfect way to get the crowd going on the opening night, and we’re sure it’s only going to get better.

