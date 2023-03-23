Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s recent post to Instagram showing off his insane physique proves that he is certainly in shape, despite what was reported earlier this year.

The 50-year-old has had recent calls from wrestling fans to take part at WrestleMania next weekend, in a possible dream match-up with real life cousin Roman Reigns.

The pair are two of the biggest names in the WWE and 2023 was thought to be the year that they could finally meet at The Grandest Stage of them All.

But unfortunately for fans, it was reported earlier this year by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that a WrestleMania 39 appearance for The Rock is unlikely to happen.

Why you ask? Well apparently, The Rock felt like he wouldn't be in shape in time for the spectacle.

What was said about The Rock missing WrestleMania?

Meltzer wrote: “We were told that unless he changes his mind in the next few days, since a deadline for 'Mania plans is coming, that he’s indicated he won’t have time to get into the kind of shape, he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match with Roman Reigns.”

This could, of course, be a bit of a smokescreen from The Brahma Bull and his supporters will be hoping that he surprises everybody by appearing at the big event next weekend.

What shape is The Rock in right now?

Along with the photo of him post-workout, Johnson also added a caption saying: “I can suck my gut in for only so long before one passes out.”

If that isn't in shape, then what is?!

Will The Rock vs Roman Reigns happen?

Reigns discussed the possibility of the fight happening during a January appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and he revealed what he thinks about a bout happening.

The 37-year-old explained: “I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he’s not gonna be ready in time, which, [referring to Fallon looking confused] that’s the face that everyone’s making.

“Like, ‘Hold on! He trains every single day. He’s huge!’ But to his defence, it’s one thing to train with weights, the bodybuilding, the look, the part… but, to be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, an Undisputed WWE Championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body.”

The promotion would be eager to put on an event between two of the most recognisable faces in the sport, and it would instantly become the biggest fight of the year.

It has been highly-anticipated for some time now, with talk of a potential bout even taking place early last year.