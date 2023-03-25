Edge and AJ Styles were part of a mammoth match up last year at WrestleMania 38, giving the fans one hell of a show for the fans. As we gear up for another magical two nights at the landmark event of the year, a moment from last year is being remembered.

After the mentioned match above, AJ Styles was backstage with his family, joking about his stupid error on the way to the ring. He actually gave Edge the upper-hand when walking out into the arena, emerging from the back. AJ Styles whacked his head against the set, taking a huge blow!

You could see the blood on the side of his face from the contact as he was walking to the ring, it certainly didn’t look like a pleasant injury, but it didn’t impact him performing to the best of his ability. Along with The Rated R Super Star, AJ Style put on a classic show.

Edge vs AJ Styles WrestleMania 38

It was Edge who ended up getting the victory, spearing AJ Style mid-air, pinning him to emerge victorious from WrestleMania, but he was helped by Damian Priest distracting AJ Styles.

Although they were putting on a show and the strikes were fake, Edge still made sure he reassured AJ Style’s daughter backstage in a beautiful moment which shows us what the industry is all about.

AJ Styles himself was keen to praise his counterpart for his actions after their match, admitting that it shows you that Edge just gets it due to be a father himself.

Video: Edge and AJ Styles backstage after WrestleMania 38

AJ Styles claimed: “The match I thought was great, there was a lot of big blows but a lot of them made sense and we were able to sell those big blows. I was off by kilter, so I knocked my head on the entrance. It knocked me off, it is what it is. It’ll go down as one of the silliest things in WrestelMania history I’m sure.

“For Edge to come up and talk to my daughter and let her know that everything’s ok. It’s nice to know someone else gets it in the business because they have daughters of their own. It’s a really great moment we were able to do that, he was able to do that for my daughter. I couldn’t have done it with anyone else other than Edge, hopefully we’ve got a couple more to go but yeah, it was fun.”

It just sums up what a top professional Edge is and serves us a reminder that WrestleMania is more than just what we see in the ring. Next weekend will be special as WWE goes to Hollywood for WrestleMania 39.