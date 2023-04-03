Shane McMahon was fired by his infamous father over a year ago in January 2022, but WrestleMania 39 provided him with a WWE return. Here comes the money blared out for the first time in 14 months, but his return lasted seconds.

Snoop Dogg, for the second night running, forced his hosting partner, The Miz in to an impromptu match at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. But, he was forced to think on his feet straight away as Shane McMahon injured himself in brutal fashion.

Leapfrogging over The Miz, Shane McMahon landed, but buckled instantly, appearing to blow his knee out, and you can see the exact moment he injured himself further on in this article.

Snoop Dogg terrorises The Miz

After The Miz was made to fight Pat McAfee on night one by Snoop Dogg, night two went up another level with Shane McMahon the opponent for the first time in 14 months. But, after being forced to pull out after injuring his knee off the bat, Snoop Dogg had to think on his feet.

Think on his feet he did, he took The Miz out with two strikes, before jumping on him, pinning him for a three count. So The Miz still lost his impromptu match again, but this time it was to his hosting partner, Snoop Dogg.

It surely goes down as one of the most bonkers moments in WrestleMania history, with the improvising just adding to that, with the injury to the Shane McMahon on his shock return making it a completely unfathomable moment. You can see the injury below.

Videos: Shane McMahon injures himself by blowing his knee out

One thing is for sure, I’m glad I’m not Shane McMahon right now as I’d imagine that knee is excruciating. On what was a huge night for him, it ended prematurely and in disaster. After being away for 14 months after his firing, it looks like he’ll be away for a while once again.

It was the perfect fluff segment, getting the crowd feeling good ahead of the brutal Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Demon Finn Balor which lived up to expectations, it was as brutal as you’d expect.

All in all, the entire segment was just utter chaos, but we’d expect nothing else from the Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. I don’t think The Miz will be putting his name down to host the event next year!