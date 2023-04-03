Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 night two last night, retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the process.

Many fans had expected Cody Rhodes to win, feeling that the time was right for Roman to lose his titles and for a new champion to be crowned.

However, that isn't how things went down in Los Angeles, and one WWE fan was particularly unhappy about it.

How did WWE fans react to Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns?

As noted, many fans expected Roman to lose at WrestleMania 39, putting over Cody as WWE's next top star in the process.

That feeling was reflected in the reaction to Roman's victory, with many fans in SoFi Stadium in utter shock when Reigns scored the win.

And as you can see from the footage below, some fans were more angry than shocked, with one in particular being visibly irate with Rhodes' loss.

VIDEO: WWE fan's furious reaction to Roman Reigns beating Cody Rhodes

Some may argue that the footage proves that WWE did the right thing with having Roman win, given that fans are supposed to hate him and boo his victories, as the fan did last night.

However, others might say that the fan was angrier with WWE's booking decision than with Reigns' victory, with some perhaps losing faith in Triple H's creative process.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania: Exact moment Shane McMahon blew out his knee

What's next for Roman Reigns?

Reigns was rumoured to be taking an extended break from WWE coming out of WrestleMania, but the fact he's retained his titles makes that quite unlikely.

At the time of writing, there's no word on whether or not Reigns is expected to appear on Raw tonight, but given that it's one of WWE'a biggest shows of the year, you have to think he will.

There's also no word on who Reigns is expected to feud with coming out of WrestleMania 39, but the storyline with Cody could easily continue considering how the former AEW star was essentially cheated out of the win.

Read More: Triple H explains why Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes ended how it did at WWE WrestleMania 39

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest information surrounding WWE and its plans for Roman Reigns heading out of WrestleMania.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.