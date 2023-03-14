Bray Wyatt is still expected to be at WWE WrestleMania 39, despite rumours to the contrary.

After missing Sunday night's Live Event at Madison Square Garden, rumours circulated which indicated that Wyatt was creatively unhappy and had "gone home".

However, Fightful Select is reporting that Wyatt's absence, with the former WWE Champion not being seen since February 16, is down to something else.

Is Bray Wyatt injured?

As noted, fans speculated that Bray's absence from TV was down to a creative issue, with the former World Champion potentially unhappy with his booking since coming back in October 2022.

However, Fightful is reporting that Wyatt is off TV right now with a "physical issue", noting that he shouldn't be off TV for too long, via WrestleTalk.

WWE creative was told in recent weeks that Bray Wyatt had been sidelined with an illness. There's no timetable on his return as of now, but they didn't expect it to be long term when they got the news.

While the "illness" Bray is dealing with isn't known right now, the fact that the creative team doesn't believe he's going to be out of the ring for too long will come as good news to his fans.

The news will also be well received by Triple H, with 'The Game' having big plans for the 35-year-old at WrestleMania 39 next month.

What will Bray Wyatt do at WrestleMania 39?

As has been teased on TV over the last few weeks, and as reported by the Wrestling Observer, the plan for WrestleMania is for Wyatt to face Bobby Lashley.

However, with news that Wyatt is off TV with a medical issue right now, fans were somewhat concerned that his match with the 'All Mighty' at the biggest show of the year would be postponed.

Fans need not fear though, as the Wrestling Observer is reporting that, at the time of writing, Wyatt v Lashley is still ON for WrestleMania 39, via WrestleTalk.

The match is still on for WrestleMania, and Bray should be back very soon. As far as I know, everything I’ve been told is that it’s not a creative issue or anything like that.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest information surrounding Bray Wyatt's status within WWE, particularly with regards to WrestleMania 39.

