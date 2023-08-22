Highlights John Cena is making a highly anticipated return to WWE on September 1 for SmackDown and will also be appearing on the Superstar Spectacle in India the following week

John Cena is set to make a return to WWE on the September 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In addition to that, the legend is set to appear on the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India and has announced that he would be a part of a match as well.

With a lot of questions on his future appearances, Cody Rhodes has revealed that he has requested 'Big Match John' for a match in the future.

WWE announced that John Cena is set to make a couple of appearances for the company soon.

The legend is set to appear on the September 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. In addition to that, Cena will also appear on WWE’s return to India with the Superstar Spectacle.

John Cena, after the announcement from WWE, revealed that not only would he appear in India for the first time, but he would also wrestle at the big event, which as of right now, isn't believed to be televised.

With all the amazing news, the WWE Universe is excited to see what happens when the 16-time World Champion returns, and who he'll end up sharing the ring with.

Image Credits: WWE

While Cena’s return has the WWE Universe excited, Cody Rhodes has revealed that he had requested the franchise player for a match in the future.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, while promoting his documentary, the WrestleMania 39 main eventer revealed that if Cena had a match left in him, he had requested Cena for a battle.

“I asked John if he does one more…to consider that match. If not though, I’m blessed to have been under his learning tree and shared a ring with him in the past”

The American Nightmare defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023. However, with Payback approaching, Rhodes has a lot of new things to deal with.

For the past few weeks on Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes has been engaged in a rivalry with The Judgment Day.

However, Rhodes has not been alone in fighting Raw's top faction. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been together with the American Nightmare every step of the way, and that's set to continue.

With Payback approaching, a six-man tag team match between them could be in the cards, despite that being something that fans have seen on Raw over the last few weeks, and even months.

Image Credits: WWE

However, things are not expected to end all the way at Payback. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE could have the WarGames match as well, allowing the feud to spread out until November.

The Judgment Day could be accompanied by JD McDonagh while Rhodes, Zayn, and Owens could align with the likes of the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins for a massive WarGames match, should that be the avenue Triple H wants to go down.

Image Credits: WWE

What does Triple H have planned for Payback 2023?

WWE has not announced a lot of matches for Payback yet.

However, three matches from the red brand have already been made official. After a long wait, Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship in a much-anticipated match at the premium live event.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus would finally look to end their feud in a steel cage match at Payback.

Seth Rollins would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against a very new Shinsuke Nakamura at the Premium Live Event.

