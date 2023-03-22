Rhea Ripley has told GiveMeSport that it might be a "long time" before WWE holds a WrestleMania show outside of America.

This comes after WWE has announced that the three pay-per-view events after WrestleMania will take place outside of US, in Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia and England.

The 2023 Royal Rumble match winner says that she doesn't think WWE will hold an overseas WrestleMania for quite some time.

What has Rhea Ripley said about WrestleMania?

GiveMeSport, ahead of WrestleMania 39, had the opportunity to sit down with Rhea Ripley, who is rumoured to be main eventing night one.

During the interview, Ripley told GiveMeSport that despite WWE's increasing the number of international Premium Live Events, a WrestleMania show outside of America isn't likely right now.

I would love to see it go somewhere else, but I feel like it might be a long time until we see something like that just because like it's always based in the US.

WrestleMania is WWE's flagship event, so while other shows like Money in the Bank and Backlash are set for England and Puerto Rico in July and May respectively, the biggest show of the year is likely to remain on US soil.

Speaking more about why she thinks a non-US WrestleMania is unlikely, Ripley suggested that it could have something to do with the business side of the company.

I don't know the business and money side of everything. I would love to see it but probably a lot goes into it and I don't know if the business side would allow that to happen. But I think that would be incredible. And so many people would love to go there and watch it.

Read More: WWE: 'Memorable' star discussed shock WrestleMania 'retirement' with Triple H

Image Copyright: WWE

Latest news on Rhea Ripley

As noted, Rhea won the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, earning a top women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39 in the process.

Ripley chose to face Charlotte Flair instead of the heavily rumoured Bianca Belair, and now will challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the biggest show of the year.

Ripley and Flair, in what is a rematch from their NXT Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, are now expected to main event night one, according to the Wrestling Observer.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39, particularly with regards to Rhea and Charlotte.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.