It has been revealed that Omos wasn't Triple H's original back-up opponent for Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar v Omos is set to take place at WWE WrestleMania 39, it was confirmed on Raw last night

WWE teased last week that Omos and Lesnar would share the ring in April 2023, but many fans thought it would end up being a swerve.

However, to the surprise of the many, it was confirmed on Raw last night that Omos is legitimately Brock's scheduled opponent, and the match will happen at WrestleMania 39.

Who was Brock Lesnar originally set to face at WrestleMania 39?

As is common knowledge at this stage, if Triple H got his way, Brock would be facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the match was pitched to Austin in 2022, and the Hall of Famer was offered a lot of money to do it, but he turned the proposal down.

WWE then shifted focus, setting on Omos as the opponent for 'The Beast' at the biggest show of 2023, but Ringside News has claimed that the 7ft 3" giant wasn't Triple H's first choice.

A tenured source in the WWE creative team also told us that, “Omos was not the original back-up to the Austin match.” In fact, “there have been several back-ups pitched all around, and this is the one that got put on the card."

As the report notes, which you can see above, WWE pitched several potential opponents for Brock at WrestleMania when it became clear that he wouldn't be facing Austin, before settling on Omos.

The match was confirmed on Raw last night, as noted, so unless something changes between now and April 1/2, Omos and Brock will be sharing the ring at WrestleMania 39.

Read More: WWE Raw: Seth Rollins mocking Jake Paul is hilarious

Brock Lesnar

Who will Bobby Lashley face at WrestleMania 39?

Coming out of Elimination Chamber on February 18, many fans expected Lesnar to be sharing the ring with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

However, shortly after the show, it was reported that both men had other plans in store for the biggest show of the year, which caught many off guard.

With Brock now busy dealing with Omos, Triple H was forced to find another opponent for Bobby at WrestleMania 39.

As was teased on SmackDown earlier in the month, it seems like Lashley will be facing Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39, which was heavily hinted at last night on Raw.

Read More: WWE: 'Talks were held' over Brock Lesnar facing Triple H favourite instead of Omos

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.