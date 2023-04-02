Rey Mysterio was one of the big names in action on night one at WrestleMania 39, taking on his very own son, Dominik Mysterio. After months of torment, Dom finally got his wish, a fight against his dad.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey was convinced he wouldn’t fight him, but after turning his aggressions towards his own mother, he couldn’t keep turning the other cheek, he accepted Dom’s challenge for WrestleMania and boy was it special.

Eddie Guerrero was a close friend of Rey’s, who felt his untimely passing more than most in the business, and he paid the most beautiful tribute to the late great by entering in a low rider at WrestleMania 39, just like he did. Wherever he is, I’m sure Eddie Guerrero was looking down smiling on Rey, the new Hall of Famer.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio’s entrances were incredible

It was the younger Mysterio entering first, arriving in a police van, receiving a police escort to the ring while handcuffed. Dubbed by the commentators as ‘the dumbest thing they’ve ever seen’, but he wanted to make sure no one forgot that he was in prison.

To make things worse, Dom wore a Lucha Mask to add to the disrespect to his father after walking out of his Hall of Fame speech the night before WrestleMania. Rey’s entrance was sublime all round. He was in a low rider just like Eddie Guerrero, with the iconic ‘I lie, I cheat, I steal’ blaring out, giving the late great his own entrance at WrestleMania. In his Hall of Fame speech, Rey delivered an emotional tribute to Eddie Guerrero, letting us all know just what he meant to him.

But the greatness doesn’t end there. Rey was driven in the low rider by non-other than Snopp Dogg who was absolutely loving life, he clearly wasn’t hiding his allegiances.

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

The match was absolute carnage, with The Judgment Day getting involved initially to help Dom, but then the Latino World Order emerged to help balance things out. Dom tried to end the match with his own 619, but his dad was able to kick out.

Rey may have beaten Eddie Guerrero for custody of Dom all those years ago, but he was the winner once again, protecting his family and teaching his son a valuable lesson. The result will have been bittersweet, but one that was necessary.

Dom went to get a steel chain to hit his dad with, but guest commentator Bad Bunny intervened and allowed Rey to hit his own 619 and pin his son.