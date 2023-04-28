A rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is 'on the table' for WWE WrestleMania 40, GIVEMESPORT has learned.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, WrestleVotes explains that the main event of WrestleMania next year might end up being the exact same as the closing match to this year's show.

A lot could change, with the show still 11 months away, but Rhodes v Reigns II is something that Triple H is considering for the 40th WrestleMania event.

What will the main event of WrestleMania 40 be?

WrestleMania XL takes place in Philadelphia next year, and planning for the event, despite it not taking place for close to a year, is already underway.

With regards to what the main event could be, WrestleVotes tells GIVEMESPORT that a rematch between Cody and Roman is 'on the table' and definitely in the running to close next year's show.

I can say this. The rematch that's at the forefront of everybody's minds, Cody vs Roman, is very much on the table to main event in Philadelphia next year.

WrestleVotes didn't explain how that match could end up finishing, but fans did speculate after the ending to Cody and Roman's match at this year's WrestleMania that the story may continue into next year's show.

Many felt that Cody, who has been described as 'The Rock's boy', was going to be the man to dethrone Roman and end his Undisputed WWE Universal title reign at WrestleMania, and the report from WrestleVotes suggests that it could still happen.

Latest news on Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes

Unless Triple H builds to Rhodes v Reigns II in a different way, potentially through Money in the Bank or next year's Royal Rumble, then it's likely that both Cody and Roman will end up on the same brand in the WWE Draft.

That destination is likely to be SmackDown too, with FOX likely to want to keep Roman wrestling on Friday nights, given that he's WWE's biggest star.

WWE is more likely to give in to their demands, even though Reigns is also wanted on Raw, considering FOX is a bigger station than the USA Network.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's plans for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, as well as a potential rematch between the two at WrestleMania XL next year.

