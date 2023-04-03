Snoop Dogg has been causing carnage for The Miz at WrestleMania 39 where the pair have been hosting the event. Both nights saw Snoop Dogg but The Miz in positions he didn’t want to be in.

On the opening night, he declared a clash for The Miz against Pat McAfee, where the latter got the victory, leaving The Miz humiliated, but it only got worse from there for him. He complained to Snoop Dogg for putting him in that match, ruining his very expensive suit.

Then speaking of money, Shane McMahon’s entrance music blared out, with the Superstar returning for the first time since his dad fired him over 12 months ago to deal with The Miz once again as Snoop Dogg turned booker once again, clearly unhappy with The Miz’s complaints.

Shane McMahon returns and Snoop Dogg takes out The Miz

Shane McMahon’s return didn’t go to plan, injuring himself almost instantly, leaving Snoop Dogg to take matters into his own hands. Just as it looked like The Miz was going to be declared the winner, the WWE Hall of Famer and award winning rapper took him down.

After two punches left him out cold, Snoop Dogg dropped on The Miz, who was wearing an even more expensive suit, pinning him for victory. He really has been on fire this weekend, enjoying himself.

First of all, he’s the host for both nights, although he’ll have to do it solo now his partner is his enemy and out of action after another defeat! But he also go to drive Rey Mysterio into the arena in an iconic low rider for his match with his son.

Videos: Shane McMahon returns and Snoop Dogg deals with The Miz

It goes back to the age old saying, if you want a job doing properly, do it yourself. And, after trying to get others to do his job for him, Snoop Dogg had had enough and made sure The Miz was down for good this time.

He got up last night and came back for round two, but that will surely be that for him, no more hosting at WrestleMania 39 for the former world champion. Surely this will go down as one of the most bonkers segments in WrestleMania history.

You can always count on Snoop Dogg to put on a show, no wonder he’s a Hall of Famer with the company, he is always on top form, hopefully he reappears before the show is out!