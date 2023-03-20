Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin have shared some iconic battles over the years in the history of WWE, and they have competed at the biggest show of them all in a trilogy. The first two matches taking place at WrestleMania 15 and WrestleMania 17.

But it was the clash at WrestleMania 19 in 2003 that was the most special and emotional.

It signified the end of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s career from WWE, or at least, that's what we all thought at the time, and because of that, he decided to let his emotions come out, especially after his long-term enemy whispered into his ear as he lay on the mat in front of thousands of people and millions watching at home.

What did The Rock whisper to Stone Cold at WrestleMania 19?

Speaking in a WWE documentary, with a clip of it since going viral on Reddit, The Rock recalled: “I whispered to him, ‘Thank you so much for everything that you’ve done for me.’ And I said, ‘I love you.’ He said, ‘I love you too.’ I hit him on the chest, and I left him in the ring."

The Rock vs Stone Cold rivalry

That love comment suggests that they had a lot of admiration for each other, and it makes sense because the pair shared some great battles in the ring together.

The Rock also appreciated Austin because of everything that he did for him during his career. The two made each other better and made each other bigger Superstars because of it. The Rock isn't as big without Stone Cold, and Stone Cold isn't as big without The Rock.

It also showed a great sign of sportsmanship, because in the cauldron of 55,000 people, it would have been easy for The Rock to steal the limelight because he had just picked up the win. However, he instead opted to share a special moment with Austin, full well knowing it could be their last together in the ring.

In the documentary about The Rock and Stone Cold's rivalry, you can clearly see The Rattlesnake welling up when recalling what The Rock said to him during their last moment together inside the squared circle.

You can also clearly see how much it meant to The People's Champion, who was fondly reflecting the match and the closing stages.

The Rock and Stone Cold undoubtedly go down as two of the very best to lace up a pair of boots. Their legacies will never be forgotten and will rarely be eclipsed.