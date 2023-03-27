Roman Reigns has been firing on all cylinders ever since his return to action in 2020. At the SummerSlam pay-per-view, a huge change was made that fans had been crying out for ever since 2015.

The Samoan, accompanied by Paul Heyman, returned to take out Bray Wyatt, as 'The Fiend', and Braun Strowman to cement himself as the biggest heel going.

Going on to win the Universal Championship from Wyatt at the WWE Payback show shortly after, Reigns was at the top once again, but this time, he was there to stay.

The story of Roman Reigns

Initially pushed as the top face in the company, Reigns was not well received by fans as his character was much more suited to being a heel in their eyes.

It seemed a strange decision on the part of WWE as some of the best bad guys in the business naturally become fan favourites through their excellent performances and story telling.

The best example of a man to become a top face in the company following a heel run is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake made his return to the ring last year at WrestleMania 38, almost two decades after his last match at WrestleMania 19.

Accepting a match with Kevin Owens, Austin got the biggest pop of night one as he defeated KO in style. 19 years on from his last bout, Stone Cold is still the most over man in the business.

Who better to pass the torch onto the biggest star of today than Austin himself?

Stone Cold & Roman Reigns backstage at WrestleMania 38

That is exactly what happened after Reigns, now known as The Tribal Chief, beat Royal Rumble winner and long-term rival Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Fans would be salivating at the prospect of an on-screen interaction between Reigns, Heyman, and Austin, but will currently have to settle for a heart-warming moment between the two stars that occurred backstage.

The pair embraced as Stone Cold lauded his colleague's performances: "Brother, you've been putting all the pieces together, and you're doing an amazing job. You've really arrived and I'm so proud of you."

The praise was received respectfully by Reigns with a simple: "I appreciate that. Thank you."

Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Another year has passed, but the presence at the head of the table has not changed. 938 days, and counting, after becoming the Universal Champion, Reigns has the challenge of another Royal Rumble winner this weekend.

Cody Rhodes made his big return to WWE one year ago and has been the biggest face ever since. A lengthy spell out through injury led to a return at the Rumble, in a victorious effort.

The son of the late Dusty Rhodes hopes to go one better than his father and win the big one in the WWE.

Will he be successful, or will Reigns continue to dominate WWE for the foreseeable future? Tune into WrestleMania 39 to find out!