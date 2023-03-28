Thanks to footage from WWE's newest documentary ahead of WrestleMania 39 this weekend, The Undertaker can be seen laughing at the expense of Vince McMahon over that Stone Cold Stunner at The Grandest Stage of them All a year earlier.

We all know the Stunner he is laughing at. We've all seen it by now. It truly was a horrific sell.

The newest WWE 24 documentary looks back on last year's WrestleMania in Arlington, Texas ahead of WrestleMania 39 to be held this weekend at SoFi Stadium, California.

Last year's event, which lasted over two nights, included surprise returns for Pat McAfee and Stone Cold Steve Austin - with The Rattlesnake having his first match in almost two decades, sharing the ring with Kevin Owens.

But it wasn't just KO who was in Austin's sights that night as he renewed his long-term rivalry with the boss and ended it in vintage fashion.

Stone Cold and McMahon's feud goes back to the late 90s, but at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, there was one last showdown.

After McMahon became the oldest person to win at The Showcase of the Immortals, defeating McAfee in an impromptu match, he shared beers with Austin who performed his signature Stunner on him - but not all went to plan.

After being kicked in the stomach in preparation to be Stunned by Stone Cold, a 76-year-old McMahon found out he could not take hits like he used to. He keeled back stumbling on to the floor before Austin could finish his move.

A few awkward moments later, McMahon regained his balance and Austin was able to complete the Stone Cold Stunner.

What did The Undertaker say backstage to Vince McMahon?

"You could've just quit when you took your shirt off," joked The Undertaker, poking fun at the incident.

"I lost my shoes," retorted McMahon to The Undertaker's jokes, to which he replied: "I wish you lost your way to the ring."

The behind the scenes footage showed the pair laughing about it together in the aftermath of the incident, but it's safe to say not many WWE Superstars could get away with such comments to the boss!