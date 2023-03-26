Ronda Rousey is "content" with her positon within WWE right now, GiveMeSport has learned.

At WrestleMania, Rousey will be in a "showcase" four-way tag match, and some fans speculated that she'd be unhappy with that.

However, WrestleVotes tells GiveMeSport that the former UFC star understands her position right now, and isn't unhappy in the slightest.

How does Ronda Rousey feel about her current run in WWE?

As noted, at WrestleMania 39, Rousey will team with Shayna Baszler in a four-way tag match featuring Natalya and Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, and one other team.

Some speculated that Rousey, who was SmackDown Women's Champion until December 2022, would potentially be unhappy with her spot on the card.

However, speaking exclusively with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has explained that Rousey is "content" with her current position within WWE.

Ronda is pretty content with her position this year, but if she was in any of the main event spots for the title, I think she'd be fine, and she'd be great in that role. But she isn't upset.

So the rumours of Ronda being unhappy appear to be wide of the mark, at least according to WrestleVotes, which will come as good news to Triple H and the rest of WWE's management team.

Is Ronda Rousey happy within WWE?

While Ronda isn't said to be unhappy with her booking in WWE right now, the feeling is she isn't as into her current run as she was during her first stint with the company between 2018 and 2019.

WrestleVotes explained to GiveMeSport that the general feeling is that Rousey's heart isn't in her current run as much as it was during her first spell, suggesting that she might need to "take a short break" from the company.

I'm not quite sure that Ronda's heart is in it as it was in 2018-19. Maybe she does need another small break, and then she returns again, she becomes the megastar, because right now, I think the feeling is that she's not the megastar she once was.

It remains to be seen whether or not Rousey is actually planning another break from WWE, but the fact that she's dealing with so many injuries right now means that a short-term absence really wouldn't be that unlikely.

