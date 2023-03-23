Randy Orton is coming back to WWE, and Triple H is planning on bringing him back at WrestleMania 39.

Orton has not been seen on WWE TV since May 2022, with some fearing that the back injury he was dealing with was so "severe" that he'd have to retire.

However, it seems like Randy has been cleared to come back, with and WWE's Chief Content Officer is not going to make fans wait too much longer to see him back.

When is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

Over the last week or so, fans have begun discussing the possibility of Orton returning to WWE after close to ten months out of the ring.

And now, in what can only be described as a positive update, PWInsider is reporting that Orton is being brought into Los Angeles for WrestleMania, via WrestleTalk.

Randy Orton is slated to be at Wrestlemania 39 weekend, PWInsiderElite.com has confirmed with multiple sources. We reported a few weeks ago that there had been some internal discussion for Orton lately within the company, so this lines up with that.

It's unlikely that Orton is going to be brought in for WrestleMania and not appear, so while unconfirmed, it's really quite likely that the former WWE Champion is at the biggest show of the year next weekend.

What are Triple H's plans for Randy Orton in WWE?

At the time of writing, there's no word on the plans that Triple H has for Orton when he does make his highly-anticipated return to WWE.

Orton, who has been described by many wrestlers as the "perfect WWE Superstar", has been earmarked for a feud with former ally Cody Rhodes coming out of WrestleMania 39.

Many fans feel as if Orton, given his very real history with Cody, would make a perfect first opponent for the former AEW star should be beat Roman Reigns in what is expected to be WrestleMania's main event.

However, Triple H may feel as if Orton v Rhodes has the potential to be one of the biggest matches he puts on this year, so may decide to bring back Randy in another spot and delay his feud with Cody for one of the bigger shows.

