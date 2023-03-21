Triple H has likely been forced into calling off Bobby Lashley's WWE WrestleMania 39 match with Bray Wyatt.

Fightful is reporting that Wyatt is out with an "illness" right now which has kept him off TV since the February 16 episode of SmackDown.

And now, with just under two weeks until WrestleMania, Wyatt is believed to be unlikely to be able to make the major event next weekend.

Is Bray Wyatt v Bobby Lashley still happening?

After Elimination Chamber 2023, it became clear that the plan for WrestleMania was for Bray and Bobby Lashley to share the ring for a singles match.

The match was never made official, and it now seems likely that Triple H will take it off the card, with Wyatt potentially ruled out of the show.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the belief right now, with WWE not mentioning Wyatt and Lashley's feud on Raw last night, is that their scheduled match is off the card for WrestleMania, via WrestleTalk.

I mean, it looks like Bray Wyatt is off the show. It looks like he’s off the show, because they are not mentioning his name at all.

Despite rumours to the contrary, Wyatt's absence from WWE TV right now is not down to creative issues, but rather purely because of the "illness" he's dealing with right now.

There's always a chance that Bray is able to recover in time for WrestleMania next weekend, but given how close the show is, it really does seem likely that he'll be forced to miss out.

Read More: WWE: 'Underappreciated' star was 'not available' for Raw; may miss WrestleMania

Who will Bobby Lashley face at WrestleMania?

Bray being taken off the card for WrestleMania will obviously also impact Lashley, who he was slated to face at the biggest show of the year next month.

The feeling is that Lashley won't have a replacement opponent for the show, with Triple H instead just opting not to have him wrestle at all, if Wyatt can't appear.

However, fans have speculated that the former WWE Champion could have a match against either LA Knight or Solo Sikoa, both of whom are also without WrestleMania matches, should Triple H opt to still have him on the card for WrestleMania.

Read More: WWE: Triple H has major plans for 'one year' after WrestleMania 39

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's plans for Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.