Stone Cold Steve Austin could still be involved with WWE WrestleMania 39, a new report has claimed.

Last year, Austin turned down Triple H's approaches for matches against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Fightful is reporting.

But WWE's Chief Content Officer has pitched several more spots for Stone Cold at the show, including one with LA Knight.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin be at WrestleMania?

Last year, it emerged that WWE contacted Stone Cold to try and get him back into the ring for another match after the success of his bout against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

However, reports have indicated that Austin turned down Triple H's proposals for matches against Brock and Roman, two of WWE's biggest stars.

Fightful is now reporting that WWE still wants Stone Cold at the show, via WrestleTalk, with LA Knight being pitched for a potential spot with the Hall of Famer.

A very in-shape Steve Austin was made additional pitches to get on the show, but not for necessarily marquee matches. LA Knight was a name rumored online, and we can confirm that's at least been pitched

It's worth noting that there's no word on what the pitch was for Stone Cold and Knight, whether it be for a segment or a match, or if Triple H's proposal was even given the green light by the multi-time World Champion.

However, many fans feel as if Knight, who was described as a "megastar" by Wade Barrett, after his tremendous work during the Bray Wyatt feud, deserves a big spot at WrestleMania, and arguably none are bigger than getting involved with Steve Austin.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania: 'Incredible' star missing with mystery 'illness'

Will LA Knight face Stone Cold Steve Austin?

WWE has yet to officially tease a feud between Stone Cold and LA Knight on TV, and with just two weeks until he big show in Los Angeles, the decision may be made to keep things a surprise until the show.

However, it's also worth noting that WWE may have yet to tease Steve Austin for WrestleMania because he hasn't agreed to appear on the show yet, or has turned down the company's offers.

GiveMeSport recently reported that Austin was "very likely" to appear at the big show on April 1 or 2, more so than The Rock, which you can read more about by clicking here.

We will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's plans for Stone Cold at WrestleMania, including how LA Knight might fit into things.

