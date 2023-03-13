Triple H hasn't not been planning for Brock Lesnar v Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 39 since 2022, it has been claimed.

After their face-to-face in the Royal Rumble, many fans speculated that Lesnar v Gunther was the plan for WrestleMania.

However, that match isn't happening at the big show in April, with Triple H having alternative bouts scheduled for both men.

What will Gunther do at WrestleMania 39?

Gunther, the reigning Intercontinental Champion, will be defending his title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match, WrestleVotes has claimed.

In addition to that, Fightful Select is reporting that Gunther's plans have been "in place" for several weeks now, dating back to December 2022, via WrestleTalk,

Gunther's WrestleMania plans have been solidly in place since about December

What makes that report interesting is that, around the same time that Triple H locked in Gunther's plans, it was reported by WrestlingNews.co that the big Austrian was in line to face Lesnar at the big show.

However, Fightful is also reporting that by the time the reports about Gunther v Brock being on the cards emerged, Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, had already taken the match "off the table".

We've been told that by the time the world found out about the possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther, it was already off the table.

It is believed that Gunther v Brokc was the plan at around Survivor Series time, with the show taking place in November 2022, so something change over the course of the next month, leading to Triple H having to come up with new plans.

Read More: WWE: Positive update on John Cena's status before WrestleMania 39

Image Copyright: WWE

Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39?

Brock Lesnar was, most definitely, someone that Triple H changed his plans multiple times for with regards to his scheduled opponent for WrestleMania 39.

Along with a match against Gunther, Triple H also pitched bouts against Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bobby Lashley for 'The Beast', which you can read more about by clicking here.

Brock was also approached with the idea of facing Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, but according to Fightful, the former Universal Champion had no interest and ended up turning that match down.

Triple H, with some influence from Vince McMahon, ended up settling on Omos for Brock's opponent at the show, with their match being confirmed for WrestleMania earlier this month.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.