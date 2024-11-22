Key Takeaways WWE WrestleMania 41 will be on April 19 and 20, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, and will be live-streamed on Netflix.

WrestleMania 41 is expected to be a major event with John Cena's final appearance at the event.

UK fans can watch WrestleMania 41 on Netflix; prices vary from £4.99 to £17.99 monthly.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will surely be another historic event for the company. This year's edition will be held on the weekend of April 19 and 20, 2025 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will mark the first time that WrestleMania will be live-streamed on Netflix since the company's migration to the streaming media platform on January 1st, 2025. It will also be the fifth time that the Showcase of the Immortals will be held over two nights.

WrestleMania is the brainchild of none other than Vince McMahon , the man responsible for creating this global empire that is the WWE. The show debuted on March 31,1985 and has since become the company's flagship annual event. It often features the company's biggest superstars in marquee matches, as well as celebrity involvement in the company's effort to merge the world of professional wrestling with mainstream entertainment.

Following an epic WrestleMania XL, which ended with Cody Rhodes finally finishing his story and winning the WWE Championship, WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas should be an even bigger show. In addition, this will also mark the final time WWE fans will see 16-time world champion John Cena compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All. With the Road to WrestleMania about to commence soon, here is everything you need to know about WWE WrestleMania 41, including the UK start time, and how to watch the event via live stream.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Details Event WrestleMania 41 Date April 19 and 20, 2025 Location Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada Live Stream Netflix

UK Start Time

To be announced

Credit: WWE

WWE has yet to confirm an official start time for both days of WrestleMania 41. Nonetheless, UK fans should expect to stay up into the wee hours of the morning to watch this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Last year's WrestleMania, however, started at 7pm ET (or 12am BST), which was one hour earlier than the previous three years. The show is expected to last about four hours on both days, so prepare to hit the sack sometime around 4:00am on Sunday. Nonetheless, this should be an annual tradition for WWE UK fans who look forward to the Greatest Spectacle In Sports Entertainment every year.

How to Watch

Live stream coverage for WWE WrestleMania 41

Credit: WWE

UK fans who are willing to stay up late to watch WrestleMania 41 live can stream the show via Netflix. In 2024, the WWE struck a historic 10-year, $5 billion deal with Netflix, where all weekly episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, and all Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania will stream live on the platform.

With that said people who have a Netflix subscription and are also paying for the WWE Network will no longer need to shell out £9.99 per month to catch their favourite WWE shows in 2025. Currently, a Netflix subscription can set you back at least £4.99. The cheapest tier, however, includes advertisements and allows just one device to stream at a time. Meanwhile, a "standard" Netflix subscription is priced at £10.99 per month. With this, ads won't disrupt your WrestleMania weekend. You can also enjoy the show in HD and even split the bill with another buddy since you can stream two devices simultaneously. There is also a premium subscription that doesn't have ads, allows you to watch in ultra HD, and stream four devices at the same time. This will set you back £17.99 per month. As for WWE fans in the United States, they can watch WrestleMania 41 exclusively via Peacock.

How to Get WrestleMania 41 Tickets

Pricing and Travel Packages

Credit: WWE

UK fans who are planning to fly to Las Vegas for a once-in-a-lifetime experience can now purchase their tickets to see both days of WrestleMania 41 live. 2-Day Combo tickets have been on sale since October 25th via Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $1,000 to $15,000, which is around £800 to £12,000.

Additionally, fans can have the ultimate WrestleMania experience by purchasing WrestleMania 41 Priority Pass ticket packages from exclusive hospitality partner On Location. These packages include premium seating, unmatched fan experiences with WWE Superstars, and exclusive pre-show events, among others. Prices range from US$1,500 to US$10,500, which is approximately £850 to £6,000.

Moreover, travel packages are also available. This could be an ideal option for UK fans looking to fly overseas and get a bang for their buck with an all-around experience in Las Vegas. Fans can opt to buy two-day packages (WrestleMania only) or go all in with Raw and SmackDown tickets for an unforgettable four-day wrestling getaway. In addition, these also include accommodation at either Park MGM or Resorts World Las Vegas, WWE World and Superstore Access, and other exclusive perks. Prices for these go from $2,195 to $9,495, which is around £1,200 to £5,400.