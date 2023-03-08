Triple H already has his plans lined up for WWE WrestleMania XL, it has been claimed.

GiveMeSport has been told that while WrestleMania is still a month away, planning for next year's show is well and truly underway.

And WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview that due to next year's show being the 40th WrestleMania ever, Triple H has some very big plans in store.

What are Triple H's plans for WrestleMania XL

Next year, WWE is set to head to Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL, the 40th WrestleMania event in history.

While we have this year's WrestleMania to get through, fans should be excited about the news that planning is already underway for next year's show.

GiveMeSport has been told by WrestleVotes in an exclusive interview that, given it's the 40th WrestleMania event, Triple H has plans to "pack" the event full of big names and matches.

Next year they're going to pack and stack the hell out of the card, because of the anniversary. It means something to Triple H.

Obviously, with the show still over a year away, there's no word on any of the matches that Triple H has planned for the show, but his focus will immediately switch to the event in April 2024 once WrestleMania 39 is done.

Who could appear at WrestleMania XL?

During the interview WrestleVotes also explained that two major names, who both rejected appearing at WrestleMania 39, could end up working next year's show.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that "the door is open" for both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin to appear at next year's show, potentially even wrestling matches.

Both men rejected matches at this year's show, with The Rock saying no to a match with Roman Reigns, and Stone Cold turning down bouts against Roman and Brock Lesnar.

However, with Triple H being in control of WWE Creative for a whole year before WrestleMania XL, he'll have ample time to lay out his plans for Stone Cold and The Rock, should they agree to appear.

Of course, it's unclear whether or not WWE will be able to bring in both men, but it seems like Triple H may have his sights on securing both for the big show in 13 months.

