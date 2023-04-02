WrestleMania 39 got underway on Saturday night, with the first of two sensational nights of WWE action not disappointing fans at the landmark pay-per-view of the year.

The main event of the opening night was Sami Zayn and Kevin Owns going toe-to-toe with The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles, the first time a tag-team title match has headlined WrestleMania.

It wasn’t the only history made though, with an all-female line up for the penultimate match of the night as Rhea Ripley dethroned Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Not only were both performers female, but the announcer and referee were also, for the first time ever at the biggest show of the year.

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs The Usos main event WrestleMania 39 night one

The night kicked off with the majority of fans disappointed to see John Cena lose to Austin Theory, although most were expecting that to be the case.

They were followed by the Fatal 4 Way men’s match where The Street Profits emerged as the best duo, fending off some incredibly strong competition.

Following that was the first major shock of the night, with KSI featuring in the Logan Paul defeat to Seth Rollins. KSI was in disguise, posing as a mascot for his Prime drink. He was put through a table by Logan Paul thanks to quick thinking from Seth Rollins on his way to victory.

Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch and Lita then emerged victorious against Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY).

Video: Damage Control defeated by Tish Stratus, Becky Lych and Lita

After that it was one of the big matches of the night as Rey Mysterio went toe-to-toe with his son, Dominik Mysterio. After both Superstars had sensational entrances, it was the elder Mysterio who had the last laugh with an impressive victory.

The second championship match of the night followed, with Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair to the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The Nightmare played her part in an instant classic with Charlotte Flair, but it was The Eradicator’s moment as the title changed hands.

Concluding the evening was Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens taking on The Usos for the undisputed WWE Tag Team championship after a clash that was certainly worthy of headlining the opening night of WrestleMania 39. The match was of the highest quality, ending with Sami Zayn getting the three count. What a perfect way to conclude a near on perfect match on a stupednous night of action.

WWE WrestleMania 39 night one results

That was just night one! Here at GIVEMESPORT we’ll have all of the fall out and instant reaction to night two as well as the full break down of the results once again. Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns? Or is it still time to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.