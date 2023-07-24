Highlights Takeaway 1: WWE Superstars' iconic appearances often define their identities and shock fans when they change their looks.

Have you ever wondered what your favorite WWE Superstars would look like if they dared to defy their iconic appearances? Wrestling is where larger-than-life characters captivate audiences with unique styles, from flashy costumes to unforgettable hairstyles. Every fan can attest that a wrestler's look is integral to their identity, instantly recognizable and etched into our memories. Yet, there are those rare moments when these superstars decide to break the mold and shock the fans with a brand-new image.

Professional wrestlers are known for their over-the-top personalities and appearances. After all, they are entertainers playing a role in connecting with the fans. Part of that role involves an iconic look - from a distinctive outfit to a unique hairstyle. The wrestlers create a visual identity that stands out.

Once in a while, a wrestler will dramatically change their appearance and shock the fans. Seeing them alter an image that has become so familiar makes it strange and out of character. Some of these changes are part of a storyline, while others represent an evolution of the wrestler's persona over time. But in every case, they get a reaction from fans who have built up certain expectations around how their favorite wrestler looks.

10 John Cena With Hair

Image Credit: NY Times

Have you ever thought of seeing John Cena with hair? John Cena is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable faces in professional wrestling, known for his chiseled physique and signature buzz cut. For years, fans had grown accustomed to seeing the Cenation leader sporting his iconic clean-shaven look, and it seemed unimaginable that he would ever deviate from it. For years, he sported a buzz cut, and it's hard to picture him any other way. So, when he came out with a full head of hair, he stunned the fans. As Cena transitioned to becoming a regular feature in Hollywood, Big Match John had to change up his hairstyle. While filming a movie in China, Cena's hair grew out, and he returned in 2018 with more hair than people were used to seeing on the 16-time World Champion.

The sight of John Cena with hair was nothing short of jaw-dropping. Gone were the familiar gleam of his bald scalp, replaced by a stylish and meticulously styled mane. The transformation was so drastic that it took a moment for fans to process the new look, causing a social media frenzy and igniting debates among wrestling enthusiasts worldwide. In 2019, Cena changed up his hairstyle yet again, revealing that he had cut his hair for a secret movie project. However, in 2023, fans have long adapted to Cena's head full of hair because of his role in the Fast and Furious series.

9 Edge With Short Hair

Image Credits: WWE

Edge, known as The Rated-R Superstar, has always been synonymous with his long, flowing locks. His untamed mane became integral to his rebellious persona, symbolizing his defiance against authority and his willingness to push boundaries. So fans were left stunned when Edge shocked the world by stepping into the ring with short hair.

The transformation from his trademark long hair to a more conservative, cropped style was a dramatic departure for Edge. It was as if a wild beast had suddenly tamed its mane, leaving fans wondering if this new look signaled a change in his character. Although he arguably looked much more handsome with his new look, some fans were shocked to see their favorite wrestler make a change since they were used to seeing him with long hair.

Edge debuted the short-hair look following his win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. This new image for Edge accompanied his evolving persona as part of the Judgment Day faction.

8 Batista in Blue





When it comes to Batista, one can't help but envision his imposing figure, his tattoos, and that signature fierce gaze. But imagine the shock and disbelief reverberating through the wrestling community when Batista emerged on the scene donning a blue attire that seemed worlds away from his usual rugged persona. Fans were accustomed to seeing him clad in black, exuding dominance and intensity. Yet, there he stood, resplendent in a vibrant shade of blue that was as unexpected as it was attention-grabbing.

The blue attire became an instant talking point, with fans divided over this audacious fashion choice. Yet, one thing was certain: Batista had succeeded in shaking things up, leaving fans intrigued and eager to see what he would do next. After all, a wrestler's appearance can be as powerful as their in-ring prowess, and Batista in blue was a testament to that.

This attire would earn him the short-lived fan-made nickname of "Bluetista". Batista wore this bright blue attire during Evolution's main event match against The Shield at 2014's Payback premium live event.

7 Undertaker's Snakeskin Pants

The Undertaker is synonymous with darkness, mystique, and an unmatched aura of fear. For decades, he had haunted the WWE ring clad in his iconic black attire, capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide. During the 2000 edition of Survivor Series, he made an unusual fashion choice by wearing snakeskin pants, which did not sit well with the fans. So when the Deadman made his entrance wearing those peculiar pants, it sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

The WWE Championship was on the line when The Undertaker faced Kurt Angle at Survivor Series. The bout failed to impress the fans, and Angle seemed like a weak champion, but the most memorable aspect of this match was how The Undertaker looked. He embraced a new element of wildness, no longer shrouded solely in black, a departure from the somber tones that defined his presence. The introduction of the snakeskin pants added an unexpected layer of intrigue to Undertaker's character. It was a sartorial choice that spoke volumes, symbolizing a shift in his persona that year. However, Undertaker would never wear that snakeskin attire again in his wrestling career.

6 Shawn Michaels Bald

Shawn Michaels was known for his show-stopping performances, his charismatic persona, and his flowing locks that added to his charm. So, when he emerged with a bald head in 2018, it was nothing short of a seismic shockwave to his fans. Fans gasped in disbelief, struggling to reconcile this new image with the iconic Heartbreak Kid they had grown to love.

The decision to go bald was a bold move on Michaels's part. It stripped away the familiar and replaced it with a brand-new look for HBK. Michaels only wrestled once bald, but he was victorious. At 2018's Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, HBK would wrestle his final match, teaming up with Triple H as part of D-Generation X to defeat The Brothers of Destruction in a critically-panned main event.

5 Triple H's Biker Shorts

Image Credit: WWE

When you think of Triple H, a few things instantly come to mind: his powerful physique, commanding presence, and iconic wrestling gear. So imagine the collective gasp from the audience when The Game drastically changed his ring attire - he started wearing biker shorts! During the grand event of SummerSlam in 2003, Triple H, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, made an intriguing fashion choice by incorporating a pair of compression biking shorts beneath his usual wrestling attire as he stepped into the ring.

This strange addition to his wardrobe continued for several weeks before he eventually reverted to his iconic signature look. Fans across the wrestling world were left curious and puzzled, wondering about the reason behind Triple H's short-lived stint with the shorts during that particular period in 2003. However, Triple H later revealed that the shorts served a crucial purpose during his recovery from a torn groin sustained in a previous match against Goldberg.

4 Randy Orton's 'Burns'

Randy Orton was taken aback when Alexa Bliss met him in the ring on the January 11, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW. She unleashed a fireball at Orton's face, reminiscent of a move straight out of Street Fighter. The fireball knocked him down and left his face severely burnt. Orton returned a week later with an extended promo, revealing his new mask that now covers most of his face due to the extensive burns.

Although WWE initially said the burns were minor, they appeared to have spread across his face this week. Fans had mixed reactions to this unexpected twist, but it definitely added a fun component for fans.

3 Mojo Rawley's Face Paint

Image credit: WWE

Mojo Rawley burst onto the wrestling scene with his infectious energy and larger-than-life personality. However, the WWE Universe was in for a shock when Rawley unveiled a mesmerizing change to his appearance: face paint. Ultimately, the face paint did not resonate with fans and failed to make a lasting impact.

Despite Mojo's attempts to reinvent himself with this new look, it ultimately fell flat and did not connect with the audience as he had hoped. While experimenting with new styles can be valuable for wrestlers to keep their character fresh, Mojo's face paint was a failed experiment.

2 Gladiator Faarooq

Image Credit: The Sportster

When we think of Faarooq, we often picture him as the tough, no-nonsense leader of the Nation of Domination or as one-half of The APA, always ready for a bar fight. However, there was a time when Ron Simmons shocked the wrestling world with a completely different persona. He was introduced as a gladiator with a blue and silver outfit and a helmet. This was a far cry from the street-smart, hard-hitting Faarooq we would come to know and love.

The gladiator outfit seemed out of place and didn't match the intensity and toughness that the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion brought to the ring. The gladiator persona seemed detached from Faarooq's previous character, perplexing fans. It felt like a forced transformation had occurred, disconnecting him from the relatable aspects fans had grown to appreciate.

1 Dolph Ziggler's Brown Hair

Image Credit: WWE

In wrestling, it's common for superstars to undergo striking transformations that leave fans wide-eyed and wondering what lies behind the change. Dolph Ziggler, known for his show-stealing performances and magnetic charisma, shocked the WWE Universe when he decided to ditch his signature bleach-blond hair and embrace a bold change—brown hair.

When he stepped into the spotlight with his hair dyed a deep, rich brown, the reaction from fans was nothing short of astonishment. However, this change did not resonate with fans, and many could not connect with him in the same way they had before. While experimenting with new styles can be a valuable way for wrestlers to keep their character fresh, Ziggler's decision to change his hair color did not have the desired effect. Ultimately, this change was unsuccessful in helping Ziggler stand out from the crowd or elevate his career in the WWE and ended soon. This short-lived hairstyle started in the spring of 2011 and didn't last long for The Showoff.