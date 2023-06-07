Seth Rollins became the first World Heavyweight Champion, winning the newly introduced belt at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Vowing to be different from the top champion of SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Rollins is expected to be more frequent with his presence in WWE and is also set to defend the championship more often. And with the lineage of this belt different from the earlier version of the World Heavyweight Championship, i.e. the Big Gold Belt, there is a fresh legacy to build for the company.

With the first WWE holder of the Ruthless Aggression Era's Big Gold Belt now at the helm of creative affairs, it will be interesting to see how Triple H goes about establishing this new belt as a prized possession in pro wrestling. If one considers his time in charge hitherto as an indication, Rollins could be in for a long reign before someone dethrones him. Perhaps that's a good choice for the company to make, considering it will also afford WWE enough time to build legitimate challengers so that when the World Heavyweight Championship changes hands, it is representative of a new star being established. Alternatively, WWE could shock the world by having a few quick changeovers before someone settles down to have a long reign.

Covering both possibilities, here are five WWE wrestlers who could potentially dethrone Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

5 Edge

Edge is a tricky one. His association with the previous version of the title might make one think that WWE will never put the title on him due to their stance of this World Heavyweight Championship having a fresh lineage. However, for the very same reason, Edge could become a vessel for enhancing the prestige of the same-named new title via nostalgic association.

Hence, he makes it here as the only shock alternative to Seth's long reign. Edge could win the title via winning the Money in the Bank match, and cash in on the same night. Rollins can subsequently win it back at SummerSlam. This will serve the purpose of associating the new championship with the legendary Edge. It would give the legendary superstar who made a remarkable return the final hurrah he deserves while not delaying Seth's successful rematch too much. The Visionary could then be crowned champion once again at an established 'Big Four' premium live event.

And the case for Edge to be a world champion, solely on the back of his achievements, is a strong case to be made. The WWE Hall of Famer is a star of the company who has etched for himself a legendary career switching from a tag team icon to a top singles heel before an injury halted his time under the sun prematurely. Following his return, despite nearly a decade away, Edge has shown he has not lost a beat. A quick title run, thus, could well be the path WWE takes in dethroning Rollins.

Edge was forced to vacate the former World Heavyweight Championship and retire from the ring temporarily in 2011. This fact can be developed into a storyline where Edge is obsessed with winning back the Big Gold Belt. The Rated R Superstar could look to win back the title he never lost by being the one to dethrone The Visionary.

4 Damian Priest

Image Credits: WWE

Funnily enough, Edge started the faction Judgment Day. And one of its prime beneficiaries has been Damian Priest. The faction's exploits have earned the wrestler more screen time, and he has leveraged that to show the WWE hierarchy his range as a sports entertainer.

Priest has proved to be a reliable wrestler who can put up crowd-investing matches regularly. His Backlash match against Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico was the cream of the crop and his performance there established him quite favorably with the management who now view him as a top heel. Priest's wrestling has benefited from his character work wherein he has embraced a role that is interestingly quite cool as opposed to being a full-blown heel. He also has the added advantage of being spontaneous with comebacks when he forgets or fumbles during promos.

Thus, when Seth's reign nears a landmark milestone, there is a chance Priest slowly gets cheered while Rollins exhibits heel traits and starts getting boos. In the meantime, if Priest is established as a legitimate challenger, his career would majorly benefit from dethroning The Visionary, and WWE will have a new star who can potentially sell out arenas.

3 Johnny Gargano

Talking about wrestlers potentially being able to sell out arenas, here is someone who oozes babyface charisma to draw thousands to a wrestling show. When given purpose, story, time, and freedom, Gargano has shown that he can get countless people emotionally invested in his matches in a very organic way.

And if you want to see what the organic emotions created by good babyface stories feel like, have a look at Sami Zayn's journey to WrestleMania via Elimination Chamber. Or you can check out Gargano's emotional frenemy tale of peak sports entertainment with Tommaso Ciampa in NXT.

There exists both precedence and evidence of exactly why Gargano deserves to not only do more on the main roster but also be pushed as a main event babyface star. Of course, it will take time to build Gargano up to feel like a legitimate challenger, and that serves the purpose of Seth's long run with the World Heavyweight Championship perfectly.

Moreover, the two of them can go at each other over three premium live events, and going by their history, all three will be classics!

2 Gunther

There always lies a quandary of what must be done with a big heel. Enough evidence lies in WWE's past of pushing big men far too early and helping nobody consequently. However, the company is hitting the ball out of the park with Gunther's treatment. Of course, they are massively helped by the fact that Gunther is one of the finest executioners of his style of wrestling. He is not your typical WWE wrestler. He is not the archetype of a big guy wrestler in that he does not overly rely on running into people or throwing them around. He is not a high-flyer that'll hit a moonsault, but he can hit one mean dropkick. The Ring General manages to combine quickness, striking, and his natural power to concoct sublime wrestling matches. And he can do it as easily with Sheamus as he can with Mustafa Ali, proving his range.

Moreover, his heel work is terrific and there is a bit of boss energy about him, similar but less in quantifiable feel to what Roman Reigns has currently. The imagery is helped by the presence of Imperium who tend to rely on him for solutions. But more importantly, this parallel stems from Gunther's long run with a championship, a quality shared with The Tribal Chief, though Roman's reign is still much longer. Such is the management's confidence and fans' acceptance of him, the Intercontinental Champion is rumored to be on his way to setting a new record for the longest reign with the title.

Thus, as time passes for the aforementioned to happen, the man who almost went from bell to bell at Royal Rumble 2023 would be an ideal choice to dethrone Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

1 Sami Zayn

It was such a tough choice to pick between Sami and Gunther as the most ideal candidate to dethrone Rollins, but the current tag team champion takes it based on the love he receives from the WWE Universe and the commanding presence he possesses as a beloved babyface.

Sami Zayn is so good when given purpose, story, time, and freedom, that he managed to elicit for himself one of the most organic babyface runs ever in the company. His run was so good that it had fans believing WWE would pull the trigger at Elimination Chamber despite it being against golden boy Roman Reigns who was en route to achieving the 1000-day landmark as champion. And so, when done right, matches culminating on nights like the one in Montreal make one want to relive the euphoria.

While the Bloodline saga was the peak of Sami Zayn's babyface fandom, he has been a consistent performer on the main roster, showing that he can make a lot out of most situations. The evidence lies in the reactions he is currently drawing from live crowds every time he is visible on Raw. If WWE is currently making packages showing Seth's popularity with fans singing his song, Sami is not far behind.

This love and respect from the fans is a result of Sami's stellar ability to mash wrestling with investable storytelling. So, when Sami is done with the tag team titles and adds the consequent inevitable next chapter in his fight forever saga with Kevin Owens, the world title is exactly what he deserves.

It is a pity that Sami Zayn has never been a world champion in WWE, and there is no better person than Triple H to correct that. He has booked him well twice. Considering his immense popularity, it seems like only a matter of time before Sami dethrones Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship!