In 2002, the Attitude Era was over, the WCW/ECW Invasion was finished, and Vince McMahon had just been defeated in court by the World Wildlife Fund, forcing his company to change names from the WWF to the WWE. McMahon needed some good news and the company was in dire need of some direction. McMahon, calling the roster to the ring, would demand that the stars begin working for their pay and make a name for themselves, or they would be fired. He wanted to see some "Ruthless Aggression".

The RA era was born, and from it, some incredible storylines and matches would follow, as well as unforgettable talent. The brand extension was exciting, with Raw and SmackDown having their own roster and their own championships. It was during the Ruthless Aggression era that the likes of Brock Lesnar, Edge, John Cena, and Randy Orton would reach the top of the world, but not every superstar would achieve those heights. Without further ado, here are 10 superstars from the Ruthless Aggression era that would seemingly fall off the face of the earth as it pertains to mainstream wrestling.

Related: WATCH: WWE release SmackDown's 2006 Ruthless Aggression intro with current Superstars

10 Rodney Mack

Image credits: WWE

The hard-hitting Rodney Mack was someone who could be looked at as having a bright future in the WWE. A part of ECW towards the end of the company, Mack was set to make some moves in the industry. Looking the part, being more than decent in the ring, and having a veteran manager at his side in the form of Teddy Long, things were looking good. Then, WWE booked Long to launch a "Five Minute White Boy Challenge" angle where he would challenge any Caucasian to fight his clients and last five minutes. It was a doomed concept from the beginning, and it spelled the end for Rodney Mack's WWE career.

Hall of Famer Goldberg accepted, and Mack subsequently attacked Goldberg during his pyrotechnics. Goldberg would then spear Rodney for his efforts. After rolling all the way back to the ring in comedic fashion, Mack was hit with a jackhammer by Goldberg who pinned him for the victory, not only ending Rodney Mack's undefeated streak but also ending his future in the WWE, as Mack would not recover. He left the WWE in 2004 and would remain active on the independent circuit, as well as trying his hand at MMA in 2008 with a 1-1 win-loss record. He briefly returned to WWE in 2006 but only appeared on ECW house shows before being released in early 2007.

RELATED: WWE: Who has won the most World Championships in history?

Rodney Mack currently wrestles in Billy Corgan's NWA after seemingly disappearing from the mainstream wrestling scene.

9 Christopher Nowinski

Image credits: WWE

Before the WWE Universe had NXT as a stomping ground for future WWE Superstars, the company would have partnerships with independent promotions to grow their scouted talent. Promotions such as Ohio Valley Wrestling and Deep South Wrestling are among the most famous. In 2001, WWE planted the seeds for its future in-house developmental program. At the time, this was a widely broadcast association between WWE and MTV, and the show resulting from this partnership became known as Tough Enough.

Chris Nowinski didn't win the show, but he was a runner-up and made enough of an impact to land himself a WWE contract. Debuting as a cocky heel in WWE, Nowinski was a hit with the fans with his educated Harvard-themed persona, and the audience simply loved to hate him. His short stint in WWE would be his only one in wrestling as, just as the Ruthless Aggression era was evolving into something massive, he suffered a major concussion which ended his career, and he subsequently retired. A neuroscientist today and still reportedly feeling the effects of his injury, Nowinski spends his time researching and educating the world on post-concussion syndrome and CTE.

8 Mark Jindrak

Image credits: WWE

Launching his career in professional wrestling in 1999 as a veteran of the grueling WCW Power Plant, the talented Mark Jindrak was determined to make an impact. Jindrak had already seen some success in WCW towards the end of the company's run as a part of the popular "Natural Born Thrillers" faction alongside Sean O'Haire and Chuck Palumbo. Jindrak's contract, along with his comrades, would be picked up by WWE when WCW was bought out by Vince McMahon in 2001.

RELATED: Then And Now: Kimberly Page & 8 More WCW Managers, Where Are They Today?

Debuting as a member of The Alliance during the Invasion storyline, things were looking great for the young Jindrak, and he was originally scheduled to be a member of the legendary WWE faction, Evolution, alongside Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton, but this never came to pass as Jindrak's role in the group was ultimately given to Batista. Afterward, Jindrak's WWE career never really bounced back, and after several failed attempts at repackaging later, Jindrak left the company in 2005 but went on to have a great career internationally before quietly retiring in 2018. However, he returned to wrestle a few matches as "Marco Corleone" in 2022.

7 Rico

Image credits: WWE

Sometimes, thrown-together tag teams just work, and this was the case with Billy and Chuck. Both wrestlers already had years of success in tag teams, with Billy Gunn being most famous as a member of The New Age Outlaws alongside the Road Dogg in the D-Generation X faction. Chuck Palumbo enjoyed some success as a member of the Natural Born Thrillers faction, often teaming with Sean O'Haire. When Billy and Chuck were thrown together, they were given Rico Constantino as a manager, who played the role of their stylist.

After the Billy and Chuck gimmick ran its course, Rico became a member of Three Minute Warning on Monday Night Raw. He was then left to his own devices as a member of the blue brand following the 2004 draft, where he was given the gimmick of an exotic, flamboyant wrestler, and it wasn't long before the fans began to love him. Managed by Miss Jackie, Rico became a popular part of SmackDown's midcard division and even won the WWE Tag Team Titles with Charlie Haas. Just when Rico was connecting with the fans and could have been given a good push in the United States title division, his contract expired, and he was released from the company. Following his departure from WWE, Rico pretty much disappeared from wrestling.

Related: Kurt Angle Vs. Brock Lesnar: WWE's greatest "wrestling" rivalry

6 Maven

Image credits: WWE

Maven Huffman was the winner of the first-ever Tough Enough competition, a reality show that would lay the foundations for WWE's future developmental brand, NXT. After winning the show, the company was quick to debut Maven, where he was given the gimmick of, understandably, a rookie and an underdog. Maven was given a significant push against some of the company's top wrestlers at the time, and he famously eliminated The Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble, a move which he came to regret as "The American Badass" was out for his blood afterward, and he got it.

Maven remained a member of the midcard in WWE for several years but never really managed to evolve from his rookie persona, and because of that, he was let go in 2005. Maven did try to gain more experience by wrestling on the independent circuit after he was released from WWE, but he was never really given another opportunity as big as he had in the WWE during the early 2000s. Sometimes, it just doesn't work out for the rookies, and Maven was quickly overshadowed by the likes of Randy Orton and John Cena who were coming up at the same time.

5 Kenny Dykstra

Image credits: WWE

The Spirit Squad were a group of male cheerleaders employed to do the bidding of the villainous Mr. McMahon in the most obnoxious way possible, and they sure as hell succeeded. The group consisted of Mike Mondo, Nick Nemeth, Nick Mitchell, Johnny Jeter and Ken Doane, who were all standout performers in WWE developmental at the time. While Nick Nemeth was later repackaged and is much more well known today as Dolph Ziggler, Nemeth wasn't the WWE's first hand-picked project to move on from the Spirit Squad, that role was originally given to Doane, who was given the name Kenny Dykstra.

After being repackaged as an arrogant blue chipper, Dykstra was placed straight at the top of the card feuding with "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair and seeds were being planted to have him feud with the likes of Edge and Randy Orton. However, Dykstra completely failed at getting over with the fans and could not generate any heat at all and subsequently, he was removed from major storylines and faded away into the tag-team division and the lower midcard before leaving the WWE in 2008, the same year which Nemeth was repackaged as Dolph Ziggler to raving success.

Kenny from The Spirit Squad briefly returned as an on-screen character during a 2016 storyline involving Dolph Ziggler. He'd only appear on WWE programming for a few weeks before disappearing once again. Dykstra is currently employed by WWE as a producer and a trainer.

4 Gene Snitsky

Image credits: WWE

One of the more questionable characters from the Ruthless Aggression era, considering his time in the WWE and the sheer farfetchedness of the storylines he was placed in, it is no wonder that Gene Snitsky makes this list of wrestlers who disappeared after the era ended. Debuting as a heel and immediately being placed in a feud with Kane, Snitsky went on to do some absolutely insane things that pushed the margin of what was and wasn't allowed on television, and these things would definitely not fly today in the modern era.

RELATED: Enzo Amore & 8 Other WWE NXT Main Roster Call-Ups That Failed

Case in point, his first big WTF moment was causing Lita to miscarry in a pregnancy storyline. He didn't leave it there however, and he continued to torment Lita over the fact and went as far as to punt a baby doll into the crowd while pretending it was Lita's miscarried baby. From there, the weirdness continued to progress, as the company hinted at his character being a foot fetishist. You won't be surprised to learn that Snitsky never managed to recover his WWE career from these crazy storylines, and he finally left the WWE in 2008 after several failed attempts to get over as a monster heel. Nobody ever forgot the baby thing, Gene.

3 Heidenreich

Image credits: WWE

When wrestling fans were given their first look at former offensive lineman Jon Heidenreich, almost everyone expected him to be a star. He had the look and the size to be a champion and the company was testing the waters with him in dark matches. Things were looking bright for Heidenreich until he actually debuted on television. The Ruthless Aggression era was in the middle of attempting to reconnect with the spirit of the Attitude Era, and farfetched characters and storylines were becoming more prominently featured.

Heidenreich quickly fell into this same hole and was given a character of a creepy and psychotic big man who would read poetry to his opponents. Despite this, they still tried to get him over, and he even had a feud with The Undertaker and a stint teaming with the late Road Warrior Animal, who dubbed him an honorary member of the Legion of Doom. The duo even went on to win the WWE Tag Team Titles before Heidenreich was released from the company in 2006. Sadly, he did not release a poem detailing his departure.

Related: 10 Older Wrestlers Who Are Still In Great Shape And Look Incredible

2 Luther Reigns

Image credits: WWE

Another big meaty man makes the list, this time in the form of Kurt Angle's enforcer, Luther Reigns. Boasting a beastly physique and a believable character, Reigns was actually an alumnus of the WCW Power Plant training facility before he made his WWE debut in 2003. Angle was white-hot during this time and one of the faces of the SmackDown brand and as such, being paired with someone of Angle's caliber meant you were destined for success. Unlike others on this list, Reigns was actually rarely made to look weak, and it truly did look like he was being groomed for the top.

Backstage politics blocked any chances of future success for Reigns who, despite not yet paying his dues, wanted more from creative for his character. This not only ended his push but ultimately ended his career, as he requested his release from the WWE in 2006 and had it granted. Luther Reigns never appeared for the company again.

1 Nathan Jones

Image credits: WWE

The massive Nathan Jones was poised to become a huge WWE superstar during the Ruthless Aggression era. Then billed as "The Colossus of Boggo Road", the company was using Nathan Jones' time in prison in hype videos leading up to his debut where they obviously intended to make him a top name. Seemingly debuting as a top babyface, it wouldn't be long before Jones became an associate of The Undertaker. He was scheduled to team with "The Phenom" at WrestleMania 19 against Big Show and A-Train. However, Jones was removed from the match and the bout was turned into a handicap match. At the time, Jones was viewed as too green and was quickly sent back down to Ohio Valley Wrestling.

When Jones reemerged, he did so as a client of Paul Heyman, proving that WWE was putting a good amount of stock in him, but nothing ever came of it following his involvement in the 2003 Survivor Series pay-per-view. After his character failed, and he quit the company, it was later revealed that his heart really wasn't in it, and he couldn't handle the extreme travel schedule associated with being a WWE Superstar. He famously quit while the WWE was on tour near his hometown in Australia. That's one way to save on travel expenses.