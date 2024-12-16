Summary WWE has a history of brutal firings for various reasons, such as budget cuts and unprofessional behaviour.

The WWE has been a revolving door of talent ever since its inception in the 1950s. Platforming stars such as Andre the Giant, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, and Roman Reigns throughout their time, they have always known where the money is.

However, for every successful signing, there are plenty of notorious talents that fell by the wayside and just weren't up to scratch. Being such a large company, this means the WWE has to keep their finger on the pulse and remove talent, as well as sign talent when deemed necessary.

Under Vince McMahon, the WWE had gained a reputation for heartless releases, with any given talent available to be shown the door at any time. However, for every release justified by budget cuts, there have been plenty of heartless firings that no one can understand.

Now, operating with Triple H at the helm, firings have been few and far between, but that hasn't always been the case in WWE. With a history of releases that precedes him, these are Vince McMahon's most brutal firings throughout his time at the company.

Ranking Factors

The loss to WWE TV - how badly this release affected the product.

- how badly this release affected the product. The reaction - how the WWE Universe responded to the firing.

- how the WWE Universe responded to the firing. The reasoning - just how absurd the explanation for firing was.

Ranking WWE Superstar Year of Release 1. Emma 2014 2. Jim Ross 2013 3. Matt Hardy 2005 4. Paul London 2008 5. Mr. Kennedy 2009 6. Serena Deeb 2010 7. Finlay 2011 8. Gangrel 2001 9. Daniel Bryan 2010 10. Brad Maddox 2015

1 Emma

A talent who has had her fair share of WWE releases, Emma's initial firing in 2014 had the WWE Universe speechless.

Simply running some errands, Emma was shopping at Walmart when she left the store, unaware that one of her items hadn't been scanned. Leaving with a free iPad case, the WWE fired the Australian as a way to distance themselves from what they believed was a criminal.

Soon realising it was all but a mishap, the WWE quickly reinstated Emma. A simple error that nearly cost her a job, 10 years later, she was released just 30 minutes after declaring her dream would be to wrestle at 2024's Elimination Chamber in Australia.

2 Jim Ross

When looking back on some of WWE's finest moments, the chances are that Jim Ross was orchestrating the commentary. However, being a legendary commentator doesn't offer you job security, something JR found out in 2013.

In the summer of 2013, JR was leading a panel of WWE Superstars who were promoting the latest game in the WWE2K franchise. With stars like Daniel Bryan, Steve Austin, and Rey Mysterio in attendance, it was Ric Flair who stole the headlines. Upon grabbing the microphone, it was clear that the Nature Boy was intoxicated, as the panel proceeded to go downhill very quickly.

Even going as far as to say, "This has probably destroyed what career I have left”, Jim Ross was fired soon after, taking responsibility for Flair's actions.

3 Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy has had several stints within the WWE and appears to be a wrestler who will happily leave if new opportunities arise. However, in 2005, Hardy's hand was forced, and he was fired from the company simply because he was cheated on.

Back in the early 2000s, Hardy was in a relationship with Lita, but an injury to Matt saw the pair spend time apart. At this time, Lita began an affair with Edge, something Matt would discover and take to the internet. Fired due to his unprofessional behaviour, it caused an uproar, with fans starting petitions for Hardy to be re-hired.

Getting their wish, Hardy did return, and a line-blurring feud between Edge and Matt Hardy commenced in a rare example of professionals putting their pride aside.

4 Paul London

On Raw in 2007, the WWE attempted one of their more controversial storylines, as Vince McMahon appeared to die live on television. Entering his limousine, the car exploded as the billionaire entered, sparking mayhem within the wrestling world.

The storyline soon ditched due to the real-life circumstances surrounding Chris Benoit, but it did lead to one wrestler getting fired, Paul London (left). As Vince made his walk to the limo, he was walking past all the WWE Superstars, who appeared expressionless. However, one man was not, and that was Paul London, who stood up straight, with a huge smile.

A total contrast to his colleagues, it didn't lead to an immediate firing, but he was released soon after, with it being speculated that this was the turning point.

5 Mr. Kennedy

For all the harsh firings so far, this one stands out as the rare occasion that two locker room leaders banded together to get another wrestler fired. The victim of this was Mr Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy had a rollercoaster of a career in WWE and was destined for much more than he got. In 2009, during a 10-man tag match, Kennedy went for a move that left Randy Orton supposedly landing on his neck. A huge claim if true, it was only four days later that Kennedy was released from the company.

Alleged that John Cena and Randy Orton teamed together to get Kennedy kicked out, it is a brutal way to lose a job.

6 Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb is currently one of the best women's professional wrestlers in the world, a claim that leaves many forgetting that she was once in WWE.

Operating under the name Serena, she was a part of the Straight Edge Society, a group that prided itself on a drug-free, drink-free lifestyle. Believing they were better than everyone else, Serena played the part, going as far as to shave her head. However, having been seen out drinking in August 2010, the WWE quickly fired Serena for not living out her straight-edge persona.

7 Finlay

Currently, a trainer at WWE's Performance Centre and a producer, Finlay has had a long association with the company. Initially joining the company in 2001, it was 10 years later that Finlay was unceremoniously fired.

Working as a producer on a house show in 2011, Finlay was directing The Miz, trying to help the WWE champion get booed. Ultimately, landing on the idea that the Miz should interrupt the US national anthem, it was a decision that cost the Northern Irishman his job.

With members of the National Guard in the audience, as well as patriots in the back, the plan went down like a sinking ship, and Finlay was shown the door.

8 Gangrel

Gangrel is a character that paved the way for out-of-the-box ideas and showed that anything can work if you're good enough. Heading up as the leader of The Brood, it wasn't always easy for the vampire.

Post-Brood Gangrel was struggling to find his feet. Sustaining a leg injury that restricted his work, it meant he couldn't maintain the physique he once had. Alleged that Vince McMahon saw this physique during a match, Gangrel was supposedly released for being out of shape.

Knowing McMahon's tendency to prefer larger-than-life builds, this is also the same man who propped up the likes of Andre the Giant and Yokozuna.

9 Daniel Bryan

A now semi-retired great of the sport, Daniel Bryan, never had it easy in the WWE. Known for producing his own 'Yes Movement', it was years before WrestleMania 30 that Bryan was fired.

Having travelled the world and been the best wherever he was, Bryan had to start from the ground up when he signed with the WWE. Making a name for himself on the main roster as part of the Nexus faction in 2010, his first role was to take out John Cena.

In a segment that saw the Nexus take control of the show, Bryan seemingly took it a step too far. Attacking whoever they wanted, Bryan went after ring announcer Justin Roberts. Using the tie of Roberts, Bryan strangled the announcer, who sold the move brilliantly.

A moment that solidified the intensity of the faction was too intense as Bryan was fired soon after, with his extreme violence being cited.

10 Brad Maddox

A man who worked in the dark days of the WWE, Brad Maddox is a figure that the WWE Universe tends to forget about. Making his mark on WWE TV as a referee, he soon turned into an on-screen character.

As with most on-screen personalities, Maddox was thrown into the ring on occasion, but this is where he would meet his end. In 2015, after Maddox's TV time dwindled, he would wrestle on Main Event as a way to keep himself ticking over. Preparing for a bout against R-Truth, Maddox would grab a microphone and run down the crowd. Getting carried away in his heel persona, he proceeded to say the phrase "c***y pr***s", a comment that would see him lose his job.

A far cry from the days of bleeding and swearing on live TV, in 2015, WWE had a no-tolerance policy for things like this, as Maddox was swiftly moved on.