WWE rivalries have very often gone too far. The buildup of storylines is very important for the fans to get engaged in the rivalry. Having star-studded rivalries is always a plus. However, it's not enough to make fans go berserk over a feud. Very often, in the pro-wrestling industry, we have seen rivalries go to the next level after superstars impersonated their opponents to add some fuel to the fire.

Though it is not easy to make fun of their opponents with the impersonation, the WWE Universe loves the idea and has always enjoyed how the plans were displayed. Impersonating the rivals not only adds some fuel to the rivalry, but the mockery of the opponent also makes the match more intense and a must-see affair. In recent history, not a lot of impersonations have been made. However, the Attitude Era and its fallout made fans go crazy over this idea. Without further ado, here are some superstars who impersonated their rivals to enhance their feud.

10 The Miz and Maryse (Impersonated John Cena and Nikki Bella)

Image Credits: The Sportster

A once-in-a-lifetime rivalry was built in 2017 when the 'IT Couple', Miz and Maryse, began feuding with the team of John Cena and his ex-wife Nikki Bella. While the rivalry was enjoyed by the legends' fans, The Miz and Maryse made sure they weighed in on the heat. During the buildup of the storyline, Miz and Maryse also came out with an impersonation of John Cena and Nikki Bella.

If this didn't infuriate the fans, their promo filled with harsh words for the legends made the WWE Universe outrageous. Insulting the legends gave them a lot of heat and helped them look very strong in the mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33.

9 Kurt Angle (Impersonated John Cena)

Image Credits: WWE

Kurt Angle and John Cena had a mesmerizing storyline after the latter's debut. Being two of the most talented stars in the industry, their rivalry developed into a masterclass very easily and always left the WWE Universe in awe of what would happen next. In a wonderful rivalry, both men engaged fans to the next level.

Among some brilliant promos, Kurt Angle impersonated John Cena and their promo left fans overwhelmed. Their rivalry turned into a classic after that promo and many mark it as one of the most memorable moments in the pro wrestling industry.

8 Edge (Impersonated Ric Flair)

Image Credits: WWE

While the Rated R Superstar has been in a number of intense rivalries, his feud against Ric Flair is one of the most entertaining ones. With both guys being immensely talented with their character work, the rivalry had already engaged a huge part of the WWE Universe.

However, fans went wild after Edge came out as an impersonator of Ric Flair and delivered an exciting promo to intensify their rivalry and get a lot of attention.

7 The New Day (Impersonated The Wyatt Family)

Image Credits: WWE

Though making a mockery of The Wyatt Family was not very safe, The New Day took shots at their dangerous counterparts to enhance their funny characters. During the feud between the two teams, fans made sure the segment was named the highlight of their rivalry. The Wyatt Family’s impersonation was not enough when The New Day went beyond limits to make fun of the trio with their hilarious promo.

6 Kevin Owens (Impersonated Stone Cold Steve Austin)

Image Credits: YouTube

Making the Texas Rattlesnake come out of retirement and having a WWE match after almost two decades was not easy for Kevin Owens. Firstly, inviting him for the KO Show at WrestleMania 38 and then challenging him for a match after 19 years of retirement seemed impossible to do

After Owens opened Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania with Stone Cold’s music, the fans went berserk. However, when a bald Kevin Owens came out, the disappointment couldn’t be limited. Owens’ promo and impersonation of the Texas Rattlesnake made sure that when Austin came out at WrestleMania, he was already furious. This impersonation not only heated their rivalry but also convinced Austin to make sure he taught Owens a lesson on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

5 Paul Heyman (Impersonated Paul Bearer)

Image Credits: WWE

One of the greatest rivalries of The Undertaker included the one with CM Punk. The latter was managed by Paul Heyman then who made huge contributions to get the rivalry to the top. The Undertaker, who was managed by Paul Bearer, was a babyface then. However, CM Punk couldn't draw a lot of heat.

This was when Paul Heyman decided to impersonate Paul Bearer and come out to enhance the intensity of the rivalry. Generating buzz around the world, Heyman added a lot of heat for CM Punk in the rivalry and fueled it with fans' interest. Considering that Bearer had recently died, Heyman drummed up even more heat for this segment.

4 The Undertaker (Impersonated Kane)

Image Credits: YouTube

With his sinister and dangerous character, The Undertaker has dominated over a plethora of stars. However, as a shocking fact, The Undertaker once impersonated his brother, WWE Hall of Famer Kane. This was a shock to the whole WWE Universe. However, the impersonation was not to come face-to-face with Kane. The Deadman rather attacked Triple H as a means to send a message to the boss of WWE, Vince McMahon.

3 Rated RKO (Impersonated D-Generation X)

Image Credits: WWE

Though DX had dominated throughout their stint in the Ruthless Aggression Era, Edge and Randy Orton chose to mock them during their rivalry. They impersonated Triple H and Shawn Michaels and insulted them to enhance their star-studded rivalry. Though DX was infuriated over the promo, the WWE Universe couldn't stop laughing at the hilarious segment.

2 The Miz (Impersonated The Rock)

Image Credits: The Cleveland

One of the most hilarious impersonations in the pro-wrestling industry was when The Miz dressed up like The Rock. While many hated the impersonation, they also found it very interesting and funny. While this rivalry also involved John Cena, The A-Lister chose to fake a bald head and stance as The People's Champion does.

This impersonation not only fueled the main event rivalry for WrestleMania, but also gave The A-lister the spotlight that gained him momentum. This impersonation is often referred to as one of the best impersonations in the history of WWE. At the time, Miz was feuding with John Cena, but considering that The Rock would be the host of WrestleMania, The A-Lister wasn't shy at taking jabs at him as well.

1 D-Generation X (Impersonated The McMahons)

Image Credits: WWE

One of the most exciting and memorable promos in WWE history was when Triple H and Shawn Michaels impersonated Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon. Though the impersonation was enough in itself, their promo not only insulted the McMahons but also made the WWE Universe make fun of them.

Not only that, but Shawn Michaels also danced like Shane McMahon to make the segment more hilarious. Though the McMahons might not love it, the segment may be called one of the most hilarious segments of the Ruthless Aggression Era.