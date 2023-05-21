Life is all about progression, and a look at the career trajectory of these wrestlers is proof of the age-old adage - all's well that ends well.

A career in wrestling is akin to one in any other discipline. One generally starts humble and attempts to make their way to the top. The ascension is dependent on a variety of factors. Hard work, good timing, the kindness of strangers, assistance from upper management, and strokes of luck.

Yet, sometimes, despite a combination of the aforementioned, the stars simply do not align. Pro wrestling, especially the WWE, can be a difficult mountain to climb, especially if one has the unfortunate luck of being handed a gimmick that cannot be taken seriously. It permanently punctures a wrestler's career.

Fortunately, for those featured on this list, multiple things fell into place at the right time to elevate them from enhancement talent to bona fide superstars of the business. Without further ado, here are eight such wrestlers who went from jobbers to being main-event stars.

7 Naomichi Marufuji

The WWE faithful may recognize Marufuji as the one Seth Rollins credited to be the inventor of the Curb Stomp.

The Japanese legend is now an all-time great, working in the business for nearly 25 years and appearing in promotions including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling.

He is also a holder of multiple accolades, being the first of only two men to hold Junior Heavyweight championships in all three of Japan's major promotions.

The Junior Genius, however, started as a jobber in 1998. He spent the majority of his first two years in professional wrestling putting other talents over, before starting to come into his own courtesy of his unmissable innovations.

Today, Marufuji is widely acclaimed as a pioneer of multiple wrestling moves that have since become mainstream. It is a shame Marufuji peaked in an otherwise difficult era and is thus underrated.

6 Jinder Mahal

Irrespective of one's disposition towards Jinder Mahal's run as a main event star, one must appreciate the work he put in on his physique to be picked for the push by Vince McMahon.

Mahal was not an individual jobber, but part of a jobber group called 3MB, featuring Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre. It is funny to think that every member of that group has since won a championship in WWE.

While Drew had to go away from the company and return as a legitimate main-eventer to win his glory, Slater built momentum as a sympathetic comedy act to win tag team gold alongside Rhyno. Mahal, meanwhile, jacked himself up and by a stroke of good luck combined with opportune timing, found himself as WWE Champion almost overnight. The catch was that WWE was seeking to make aggressive moves into the large Indian market.

Unsurprisingly, Jinder Mahal's run as champion was uninspiring. And once beaten for the belt, he swiftly slipped down the card.

5 Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley

Dean Ambrose, now called Jon Moxley, is a top star and part of a very select group to have held top championships in WWE as well as AEW.

While Ambrose was destined for big things the moment he debuted as part of The Shield, it will be incorrect to assume that he was always earmarked to be a main event player.

In the mid-2000s, a fresh-faced Ambrose would turn up for WWE tapings as an enhancement talent. He put over The Big Show and the then WWE Tag Team Champions MNM. Big Show wrestled Ambrose in a handicap match also featuring now WWE talent LA Knight.

Keen to leave an impression, Ambrose even sported cotton-candy-colored hair on one of the occasions he turned up to be jobbed.

He would, in the subsequent years, be signed by WWE Developmental before charting the well-acclaimed superstar path.

4 Mick Foley

Mick Foley's is a truly inspirational story.

He did not have the typical looks, physique, or wrestling style to be a main-event wrestler. However, his determination and willingness to scale mountains brought him great laurels.

Foley got his jobber gig through his trainer, Dominic Denucci, who was a wrestler for the company that is now WWE. And in his very first outing, the now Hall of Fame inductee suffered a jaw injury.

Stirred into reality, Mick Foley (then called Jack Foley) spent almost 10 years in different promotions and countries honing his craft, character, microphone skills, and overall presentation.

He would subsequently sign for WWE in 1996, essaying multiple gimmicks, and consequently becoming a cult figure, an irrefutable legend, and an evergreen fan favorite.

3 The Hardy Boyz

Modern wrestling would be very different if not for The Hardy Boyz.

The high-flying brothers pioneered the extreme style, stunt-heavy tag team wrestling during the early 2000s along with The Dudley Boyz, and the tandem of Edge and Christian. Since then, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have individually forged remarkably noteworthy careers too.

Matt's Broken and Woken gimmicks will always be part of wrestling folklore, filed under the 'creative genius' section. Meanwhile, Jeff's main-event run feuding with CM Punk will stay firm on WWE's list of top rivalries.

It is as though Matt and Jeff were always meant to be wrestling. The duo started extremely young; so young that Jeff had to lie about not being underage. During their days as jobbers in the mid-1990s, Matt and Jeff would fly around, taking crazy bumps and putting over a plethora of superstars, namely, The Undertaker, Owen Hart, Stone Cold, and Triple H.

2 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is a living representation of the popular saying - dreams do come true.

The comparatively diminutive technician was never meant to succeed in WWE. And if you would seek WWE's opinion when they signed him, they'd concur.

But there was something supremely charismatic, endearing, and relatable about him that pushed him despite every possible roadblock anyone could throw at him. And these characteristics did not come easy. Bryan had to work his socks off, starting from the bottom and scaling every level with patience and persistence.

As a youngster, Bryan was signed to a developmental contract by WWE and worked some dark matches. Bryan would subsequently work himself into becoming an elite independent wrestler.

Despite his success in Ring of Honor and Japan, however, Bryan showed up in WWE as an enhancement talent for the likes of John Cena and Jamie Noble, before finally being picked up by NXT's game-show version.

His journey from there, albeit well-known, was not smooth either. Perhaps that is why his triumph at WrestleMania 30 feels extremely special and close to everyone's heart.

And thus, every time Bryan wins, the fans win!

1 Triple H

There is an ultimate truth to his nickname - "The King Of Kings" Triple H.

No other wrestler has charted the journey Triple H managed to walk. Six other wrestlers on this list went from jobbing to becoming main-event superstars. But "The Game" took it a few notches further - from jobber to the one calling the shots.

Now head of creative, Triple H wrestled for WCW in the mid-1990s as Terra Ryzing and Jean-Paul Levesque where he was jobbing for other talents.

A subsequent change of promotion and gimmick would give birth to the now supremely popular character. The 14-time world champion is wrestling royalty and is likely to be part of WWE's Mount Rushmore.