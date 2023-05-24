WWE Superstars switching to AEW has often happened in the past few years. A lot of wrestlers were released by WWE before they joined AEW. However, some also left WWE to switch sides and get a new experience. With some very talented superstars like Andrade, Aleister Black, Dean Ambrose, and Paige moving to the Tony Khan-led company, a lot of the WWE Universe have been worried if other top stars in the company would switch to AEW.

Many superstars who switched from WWE to AEW have often called out the Vince McMahon-led company and regretted having a stint in one of the greatest sports entertainment promotions in the world. However, among the other names, quite a few WWE Superstars have also called out AEW and its stars on TV. In addition to that, superstars have also discarded the question of leaving WWE to join AEW. Without further ado, here are some of those names who will likely never leave WWE to join All Elite Wrestling.

10 Bayley

One of The Four Horsewomen of WWE, Bayley, has made a great contribution toward taking women's wrestling to the next level. Being a former multiple-time Women's Champion, Bayley is an inspiration and a role model to many young women in WWE.

Not only that, but her career in WWE doesn't have a lot of controversies. Being a top woman of the era, every company would love to have Bayley as their top woman. However, The Role Model doesn't seem to like any company as much as WWE which makes the odds of her switching to AEW very slim.

9 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has had two stints in WWE. Both of them have been quite entertaining, and The Almighty has been portrayed as a main event guy for most of his career. The former World Champion has had a fair share in making the current product of the company a success. Being a top guy in the company, it is very unlikely that he will leave WWE to move to AEW. The two-time WWE Champion likely has more title wins on the horizon with World Wrestling Entertainment.

8 The Miz

The A-lister has got his name by making headlines all over the world with his fantastic and inspiring career in WWE. The two-time Grand Slam Champion has got his name on the top of the roster and has enhanced a lot of young talent to get their careers to the next level. Being one of the go-to guys for WWE, the company and The A-lister have a very strong bond and nobody will ever see him getting into All Elite Wrestling. The Miz is a reliable company man in WWE, and it's very unlikely he'd jump ship and sign with Tony Khan.

7 Edge

The Rated R superstar has not stopped thanking WWE for giving him a glorious chance to make it to the top even when his career is near to an end. After injuring his neck brutally a decade ago, WWE didn’t miss any opportunity to bring the Rated R superstar on TV as a special guest.

However, after his return in 2020, the 11-time World Champion made sure to show how much he loved the company and the WWE Universe. Likely having his last match in the next future, Edge is nowhere near joining AEW. Some fans feel Edge may join AEW to end his career alongside his best friend, Christian Cage. However, his path to retirement most likely won't happen in All Elite Wrestling.

6 John Cena

The 16-time World Champion has already revealed his thoughts on the possibility of him leaving WWE and joining AEW. Given his illustrious career in WWE and the big break in Hollywood, Cena is less than interested in joining AEW.

Making part-time appearances in WWE already makes the WWE Universe very excited, which significantly boosts TV rating numbers for the company. Given the respect he is given within WWE and the passion he has for the company and its fans, Cena will probably stay in WWE before and after his in-ring career ends. Even when he's done wrestling, Cena can still show up and get a thunderous response from the WWE Universe.

5 Big E

After taking a big bump and injuring his neck brutally a few months ago, Big E has still been trying to make appearances on promotional tours for WWE. With his wrestling career doubtful, Big E might be seen moving over to a backstage role with WWE while also making media appearances to promote the company. However, leaving WWE and joining AEW seems impossible for the former WWE Champion. Big E is a loyal company man for WWE and most likely won't be making waves in Tony Khan's promotion.

4 Becky Lynch

The Man has achieved everything she can in WWE. Being a multiple-time Women's Champion and the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania, Becky Lynch is one of the most popular women in the pro wrestling industry. Her next big career step could be some projects in Hollywood. However, when it comes to trying AEW, The Man doesn't even seem anywhere near interested in choosing that possibility. The Man is a big star in WWE, but that wouldn't be a guarantee in All Elite Wrestling.

3 Randy Orton

The Viper's name is on some of the most elite lists in the pro-wrestling industry. Thanks to WWE, Orton has portrayed himself as one of the most dangerous men in sports entertainment. Being a top name, Orton has cemented his position in WWE, and it is very unlikely he will join AEW.

Orton would love to end his wrestling career on good terms with the company that made him famous. Randy will likely hang up his boots with WWE, the promotion where he went from rookie to legend. Given his status in the company, Orton joining AEW is next to impossible. The Legend Killer has wrestled in WWE for over 20 years, and considering his current health situation, his in-ring days as a pro wrestler may be over. In the twilight of his career, Orton will most likely stick around with WWE and not jump over to their competition.

2 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has often revealed his passion for wrestling for WWE. In addition to that, he admires his time in WWE and the amount of time he gets to spend with his family. The Architect moving to AEW doesn't look in the cards anytime soon.

Rollins has also mentioned how WWE performers are better than AEW performers in many of his interviews, which makes it even more unlikely that the two-time Universal Champion will leave WWE.

1 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has by far been one of the main faces of the pro wrestling industry. Being the longest reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion of the modern era, The Tribal Chief has made his way to the top with his improved mic skills and outstanding in-ring performances.

Giving him all the privileges needed, Reigns has been named the undisputed face of WWE. Leaving the top of the greatest sports entertainment company in the world to join AEW could be a very shocking move. However, it doesn't seem like that is going to ever happen when it comes to Roman Reigns.