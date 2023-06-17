John Cena is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars in the world. Beginning with WWE at an early age, Cena proved his capabilities and kept improving day by day. Being one of the most established stars in the history of the pro-wrestling industry, Cena has marked his way to the top of the charts easily. His Hollywood career is on a roll and the megastar has cemented his position there.

Being in and out of the industry, the 16-time World Champion knows every small detail which could turn good or bad. This makes him a pioneer in the wrestling world who is followed by a plethora of young stars. Though hardly anyone dislikes him, Cena himself dislikes a few superstars. On the other hand, Cena also supports and loves some of the other stars on the roster. Without further ado, here’s a look at the stars who John Cena likes and dislikes.

RELATED: Becky Lynch & 9 Other Women Who Were Active Wrestlers While Announcing Their Pregnancy

14 Likes: Daniel Bryan

Image Credits: WWE

John Cena was very close to Daniel Bryan when he was in a relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. This has made a tremendous impact on the respect Cena had for Bryan and for his fabulous work both in and out of the ring. While Bryan has not often addressed this, Cena has praised the current AEW star during interviews.

13 Dislikes: Alex Riley

Image Credits: WWE

During his time in WWE, Alex Riley was known for his aura. However, the former WWE star had backstage issues with the great John Cena which he later revealed during an interview. While many other issues were smaller in the industry, the one Riley and Cena had been huge, and they reportedly didn’t even like each other’s presence in WWE.

12 Likes: Bianca Belair

Image Credits: WWE

The rise of Bianca Belair over the past couple of years has been unmatchable. Given her fabulous in-ring skills and her excellent work over the years, it is hard not to acknowledge the notion that she is the future of the women’s wrestling industry. This is something John Cena accepts and has revealed that he would love it if Belair can create her own legacy in the future.

RELATED: Buff Bagwell & 10 More WCW Wrestlers Who Would Be Popular Today In Their Prime

11 Dislikes: Wade Barrett

Image Credits: WWE

While Wade Barrett and John Cena shared some iconic moments during the Nexus storyline, little did the WWE Universe know that both men were not friends in real life. Barrett, during an interview, had revealed that they both disliked each other. However, Barrett also added how he respected the 16-time World Champion and the work he had done in the squared circle. Here's what he said:

"He has been the face for ten years, and he's really good at what he does. But everyone knows that I don't like John Cena, and he doesn't like me either. You're right, he does get booed by a lot of fans, lot of people don't like him.... Personally I don't like him and he doesn't like me, we are not friends."

10 Likes: Chris Jericho

Image Credits: WWE

Chris Jericho is clearly one of the all-time greats in the pro-wrestling industry. While there are a lot of other stars on that list, John Cena is another big name there. Both men have tremendous respect for each other and have often revealed the respect they have for one another. Cena and Jericho are friends in real life and love to work with each other.

RELATED: CM Punk & 9 Other TNA Wrestlers Who Went To WWE, Ranked By Success

9 Likes: AJ Styles

Image Credits: WWE

The veteran AJ Styles had one of the best matches of his career against John Cena back in 2017. Both of the stars are superbly talented. Not only the fans, but they themselves loved their in-ring work and promo skills. Cena being a legacy holder, respects Styles’ work throughout the years and loves to share the ring with him. The Phenomenal One and Big Match John have excellent chemistry both in and out of the ring.

8 Dislikes: Chavo Guerrero

Image Credits: WWE

While competition must be healthy, Chavo Guerrero didn’t take it like that. While John Cena’s popularity and position kept on increasing during his time in WWE, Guerrero’s jealousy kept on increasing which eventually led to Guerrero taking jabs at the 16-time World Champion. In addition to that, Guerrero has also revealed how he is apparently a better wrestler than Cena during his interviews justifying his hatred.

7 Likes: Becky Lynch

Image Credits: WWE

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest women to ever step foot in the wrestling industry. That is what John Cena loves about The Man. The Leader of Cenation has previously revealed how Lynch’s contribution to the women’s wrestling industry was so important and how good The Man is with her in-ring and character work.

6 Dislikes: Mickie James

John Cena has been associated with many in-ring names, one being Mickie James. For those who aren’t aware, John Cena and Mickie James used to date each other. However, things didn't turn out very well for them. Though James wanted to be friends, Cena started hating her and reportedly requested WWE to cancel any storylines they had together.

RELATED: Top 10 Money In The Bank Cash-ins, Ranked From Worst To Best

5 Likes: Seth Rollins

Image Credits: WWE

John Cena and Seth Rollins have a storied history together. Being arch rivals back in 2015, both men share a lot of respect for each other. Being true professionals, both men have often praised each other’s work and how much they enjoy their presence in the industry. Their in-ring chemistry is fabulous and the WWE Universe has always loved witnessing a showdown between them.

4 Dislikes: Chris Masters

Image Credits: WWE

John Cena and Chris Masters have shared the ring numerous times in the past. However, both men have never liked each other and have often revealed this in interviews. While both men are incredibly talented, their chemistry has never been that great, and their resentment has often been seen on TV.

3 Likes: Randy Orton

Image Credits: WWE

The Viper and the Franchise Player have a long history together. Though their history on-screen has always been against each other, when it comes to backstage interactions, both men share huge respect for them. Cena, being a legend in the game, acknowledges Orton’s career and is sure that The Viper’s legacy would be something not many could achieve. Out of everyone in WWE past or present, Cena views The Legend Killer as his best friend.

2 Dislikes: Batista

Image Credits: WWE

"The Animal" Batista is someone not many superstars like. One of them is John Cena. Having very similar careers, the 16-time World Champion doesn’t like how Batista has disrespected his fellow superstars with his success. In addition to that, Batista had once revealed that he would not want to work a movie with John Cena or Dwayne Johnson. This is something even fans hate about him and this justifies Cena’s thought as well.

1 Likes: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Image Credits: WWE

John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are on the same career path. Being professional wrestlers turned actors, the success both men have achieved is unmatchable. Not only for his WWE work, but Cena also respects and loves Johnson for his work in the acting world as well and would love to share some screen space with him.