The locker room in almost every sporting environment is a crucial component to all professional athletes, and for pro wrestlers in WWE and AEW, it's no different. The locker room is a sacred place for wrestlers to focus on their next great match or storyline, get in the zone, compose themselves, strap their boots on, and get ready to wow the fans.

However, sometimes egos, especially in the world of wrestling can cause a rift in the locker room for a myriad of reasons. Professional wrestling, in a way, is a sophisticated dance on a tightrope forty stories high, with no landing pad or safety harness. It's high stakes all the time, which means tensions understandably can run high as the smallest mistake can have dire consequences. As a result, the wrestling world is a unique mix of hierarchy politics, old-fashioned traditions, and coworkers simply not always getting along. Not every wrestler who steps into the squared circle understands the intricacies of how this world turns, but they soon find out by being forced to change in the bathroom.

10 The Miz

The Miz has been pretty open with his early experience in WWE - an experience that would deter the majority of people from the squared circle. The Miz however speaks about it positively, saying it built him into the person he is today. In what was a six-month hiatus from the locker room you wouldn't have been missed in thinking that it was because of a massive screw-up by the Miz. But it all started because The Miz was eating a chicken sandwich over Chris Armstrong's bag, which Chris Benoit thought was disrespectful and kicked him out of the locker room. The Miz had to change in the bathroom. And that's not Awesome!

9 Matt Striker

Even teachers are not immune from facing exclusion from the locker room. Matt Striker, whose gimmick was being a pretentious teacher, often ridiculed the crowd for their supposed lack of intelligence. Well, Matt got a taste of his own medicine when he was overheard by some road agents talking smack about the Raw brand while he was appearing on SmackDown, saying that SmackDown's talent roster was better. Chris Benoit, who was on Raw at the time, didn't take too kindly to Matt's opinions and sure made his feelings known by giving Matt a detention and sending him to the bathroom.

8 The Bella Twins

WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins are used to dealing with drama and are not afraid to air it in the highly-successful show, Total Bellas. When The Bellas first made their arrival on the main roster, they reportedly faced some difficult times. They claim that unnamed female colleagues, whether intentionally or not, gave them the wrong show timings, and they ended up being late. This naturally got them into trouble with upper management. In their book, Incomparable, The Bellas also revealed that, early in their careers on WWE's main roster, they weren't welcome in the women's locker room.

7 Big Cass

It is no secret that Big Cass has had his fair share of ups and downs in his career to date. Cass and his partner, Enzo, were massively over with their "How you Down/Sawft" gimmick when they made their debut on the main roster in 2016.

Big Cass was an ardent Trump supporter and was not afraid of spreading his mantra and message. This allegedly attracted nuclear heat, and he was thrown out of the locker room and was only saved by a timely injury that put him out of action for months.

6 The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz, one of the greatest tag teams of all time, known for their, high-risk, high-entertainment style, was also sent out the door after risking the ere of both The APA and Kane. After winning the tag titles from the APA, the Hardy Boyz were traveling to the next show. Unbeknownst to both of them, they, unfortunately, sat in first-class seats that were meant for Kane. This landed them in "wrestlers court" by orders of JBL - a democratic way of dealing with issues before they get to management. The Hardys had to buy Kane dinner as a result of their mistake.

5 Mr. Kennedy

Mr Kennedy winning Money In The Bank_

Mr. Kennedy was seemingly poised to be the next big star in WWE back in the late '00s, with his strong stage presence and ring-in ability, along with his iconic mic and catchphrase, Mr. Kennedy!! That is until a long-term injury derailed his push to the upper echelons of WWE. His bad luck didn't end there. Early in his tenure with WWE, after winning a battle royal at a house show he forgot to thank everyone back in the locker room for putting him "over", the traditional, polite thing to do. Apparently, Hardcore Holly, a seasoned veteran, made sure he wouldn't forget next time. Holly kicked Mr. Kennedy, along with his bags, out of the locker room the following night.

4 Melina

A typical wrestling promo boils down to "I'm the best wrestler in the world, I'm going to win the championship." Melina took this too literally because there are rumors that Melina was notoriously difficult to work with due to her massive ego during her time with WWE. It's safe to say this didn't go unnoticed and WWE Hall of Famer, Lita, decided enough was enough. After witnessing Melina's unpleasant attitude on Raw, Lita saw fit to bring her down back to Earth, kicking Melina out of the locker room until she apologized to everyone.

3 Enzo Amore

Enzo, just like his partner Big Cass, had a quite turbulent WWE career. Enzo Amore was known for his high-energy, fire promos which usually consists of interesting and clear wordplay that left his opponent lost for words. Enzo couldn't keep his creative slurs in between the ropes, unfortunately. He somehow got on the wrong side of Roman Reigns, the locker room leader. Enzo was causing a scene and upsetting other wrestlers with his antics so Roman tossed him out of the locker room until Enzo acknowledged...his mistake.

2 Don Callis

Don Callis has certainly a storied and varied career. This generation of fans properly knows him best as the selfish, egotistical manager of Konosuke Takeshita, betraying his previous client Kenny Omega., But Don was also an on-screen personality for ECW under the names "Cyrus" and Cyrus the Virus", portraying real-life tensions between ECW and their network for its increasingly graphic content. Don also worked for WWE under the name "The Jackyl" during the late '90s. During that time, he'd become the leader of The Truth Commission.Unfortunately, Don didn't make a good impression on the other wrestlers during his time there. While it's unclear what he did to tip them off, he received nuclear heat from the roster, which led to Bradshaw throwing him out of the locker room.

1 CM Punk/The Elite

CM Punk is well-known for letting his feelings known. His whole character is based on living a straight-edge lifestyle. In every company he has been he has caused a storm. Whether you love him or loathe him, you can't deny the guy is a big deal. CM Punk's recent chapter in AEW is no different. In what was probably the biggest news story in terms of the sheer drama of it all, CM Punk won the AEW World Title and then went on an explosive rant while Tony Khan, his boss, sat next to him with disbelief edged across his face. Then, in the locker room (surprise, surprise) the tense situation escalated into an all-out brawl between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, with Ace Steel and Kenny Omega in their respective corners. Not only was everyone involved thrown out of the locker room, they were all suspended until further notice, with the exception of Steel who was released by the company as a result of the incident.