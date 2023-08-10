Highlights John Cena had his fair share of detractors in the WWE locker room, with stars he overtook feeling hard done by his success.

Seth Rollins has the utmost respect and admiration for John Cena, even calling him the greatest of all time.

Wade Barrett did not get along with Cena due to a booking decision that turned adult fans against Cena, but Barrett now speaks highly of Cena's contribution to the industry.

John Cena had perhaps become the most polarizing man ever in the history of sports entertainment during his time at the top of WWE, and it seems like the division was also in the locker room.

As is with any workplace, not every colleague will like you. While some may be very fond of a particular person, there will always be others who do not fancy them. Such was the case with John Cena who, despite being a popular figure within the WWE locker room, had his share of detractors.

During his ascent to the peak in WWE, between the mid-2000s to the early 2010s, Cena naturally overtook many fellow competitors. And WWE were correct in their decision to push him given the quantity of merchandise he sold, and his general ability to attract the audience meant that he had the selling power of a top guy.

However, in this same run, the stars he overtook may have felt hard done given they were also doing well in their careers to reach the main event spot and challenge the top guy. Looking at such men in both categories, here are five wrestlers who love John Cena and four who hate him.

9 Love: Seth Rollins

Image Credits: WWE

Seth Rollins and John Cena have shared history in Kayfabe where they resent each other. The two have feuded, resulting in excellent matches, with the most notable one including Brock Lesnar in a triple-threat bout at the 2015 edition of WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

However, in real life, the two share a close bond. Rollins has the utmost respect for the 16-time world champion. And this adulation is mutual with Cena even going as far as saying that the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion possesses all the tools to become the next face of the business.

Rollins has often said how Cena has inspired him and that he is happy being a "footnote" in Cena's career. The Visionary has even called Cena the greatest of all time, underlining the admiration and love he has for the now part-time wrestler.

RELATED: 5 WWE Wrestlers Who Could Dethrone Seth Rollins For The World Heavyweight Championship

8 Hate: Mr. Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy had an unfortunate career in WWE. Marred by mishaps, his WWE run is a case of what could have been. From being earmarked to be among the faces of the company - and winning the Money In the Bank briefcase as a consequence - to plummeting down the card before exiting the company, Kennedy was not helped by his backstage beef with more established stars.

While the former WWE wrestler's issues with Randy Orton is well documented, it must be known that he did not get along with Cena either. The main point of heat between the two wrestlers is reportedly due to Kennedy encouraging fans to boo him. While Kennedy, being a heel, was expected to play the role of a villain, it was not taken too kindly by anyone that he would actively encourage the fans to boo the company's top babyface.

Augmented by poor timing as the fans were slowly beginning to turn on Cena at the time, Kennedy never really recovered from the heat and while he has spoken to Orton since leaving WWE, he and Cena are still not on talking terms.

7 Love: Big Show

The Big Show and John Cena have crossed paths multiple times in the WWE, with the two being on opposite ends of the face and heel dynamic on more occasions than not. In fact, all those years back in 2004, at WrestleMania 20, Cena won his first major singles championship in WWE by defeating The Big Show.

And given their association in storylines, the two have forged a bond of mutual respect in real life. There are multiple interviews featuring Big Show where the former WWE wrestler has praised John Cena. He even said that Cena is among the safest workers and that when picked by opponents, he would feel the most secure on Cena's shoulders.

Big Show also revealed that it was Cena who inspired the giant to get into an enviable shape.

READ MORE: 7 Most Embarrassing WrestleMania Matches in WWE History

6 Hated: Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett and John Cena did not get along, owing to one of the most unpopular decisions in WWE history. The booking decision would completely turn adult fans against Cena, making him perhaps the most polarizing in-ring figure in the history of sports entertainment.

With the Nexus faction gaining momentum since making their statement debut on the main roster, Cena activated his rather maligned 'Super Cena' mode to defeat the group led by Wade Barrett at SummerSlam in 2010 and this very match is seen as the starting point of the collapse of the group.

During this time, both Chris Jericho and "The Rated R Superstar" Edge felt the Nexus should have won, but Cena, being a top guy, is reported to have influenced the management which led to the wrestlers not seeing eye to eye. Barrett has since spoken about the incident and seems to have moved past it, even speaking highly of Cena's contribution to the industry.

5 Love: Randy Orton

Image Credits: WWE

Randy Orton was perhaps the most storied adversary of John Cena's career and the reverse holds just as well. Thus, like any two leading players in any sport, that they have developed mutual respect is an understood reality.

But what puts these two in a very rare category is the fact that they are beyond colleagues outside the ring. The two share a lot of love for one another, having graduated simultaneously through the ranks, starting from the OVW developmental. Both parties have also acknowledged their love for the other publicly.

While Randy praised Cena's ability to factor the reaction of live crowds into determining the progression of his matches, even Randy's wife said in a podcast interview that Orton loves Cena and that the two are always looking out for each other.

RELATED: 5 Possible Opponents For Randy Orton If He Returns To Wrestling In WWE

4 Hated: Ryback

Ryback was once primed to be the face of the company. Back in 2012, WWE was pushing Ryback as an unstoppable monster and this run even saw Cena hand his title opportunity to the Big Guy. Things, however, did not work well for Ryback, who soon fell down the pecking order and in no time, saw himself out of the company.

The former WWE wrestler has since been public about his animosity towards WWE, in general, and John Cena, in particular. From stating his dislike for Cena the wrestler to Cena the backstage guy in the company and even calling him a bad human being, it is clear that Ryback does not like the 16-time champion at all.

Ryback has narrated various incidents that paint Cena in an unfavourable light. Cena, meanwhile, has never commented on this topic.

3 Love: Sheamus

While WWE fans accuse Cena of burying new talent, the same cannot be said of his treatment of Sheamus. Back in late 2009, when Cena was in the prime of his big-match-winning phase, he dropped the WWE Championship to Sheamus, who was then in his first year in WWE.

And while that may have been too early for Sheamus, it goes to show how highly Cena viewed The Celtic Warrior. Sheamus and Cena have since butted heads and have even been on the same page in Kayfabe. But, outside the ring, Sheamus holds Cena in very high regard, and the two share good camaraderie. It is also believed that Cena helped Sheamus settle in the United States.

During a workout session with Sheamus shared on his YouTube channel, the chemistry shared between Cena and the Irishman was visible, one which can only be a result of real-life friendship.

READ MORE: 5 Best WWE World Championship Designs (& 5 Worst)

2 Hated: Alex Riley

The Alex Riley and John Cena situation is as public knowledge as non-verifiable backstage stories can get. While Cena has never commented on the same, Riley has, without revealing much.

From what the former WWE wrestler has said, it can be understood that Cena did not really fancy Riley from the outset and despite the newcomer trying his best to improve and fit in, he never managed to impress the 16-time champion. The reasons for their problems vary with some saying that Riley was unenthused by advice Cena had to offer, and others saying it emanated from Riley incorrectly interpreting a joke Cena made at his expense.

It is clear through various shared accounts that Riley's beef with Cena impacted his career negatively and thus, the man who was once seemingly primed for a main event push found his way out of the company very soon. Thus, it can be well ascertained why Riley would not harbor favorable feelings toward Cena.

READ MORE: 10 Extremely Unprofessional Moments In Professional Wrestling

1 Love: The Rock

The Rock and John Cena headlined two consecutive WrestleMania premium live events. And it is well known that in the build-up to the first main event, the two men shared real-life animosity due to Cena's comments about The Rock leaving the wrestling business at his convenience.

Both men have admitted to the beef and also to the fact that during the build-up to their second main event, the two grew respect and mutual admiration for one another. Cena has since admitted to being "short-sighted" in his comments regarding The Rock and has also said that they are now in a good place with their friendship.

The Rock, on his part, said during an interview that Cena is now one of his best friends and that he is always "rooting" for the 16-time champion.