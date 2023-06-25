The Intercontinental Championship has gained a lot of its lost glory after Gunther picked up the strap. Triple H has managed to get everyone’s eyes on the title and give the WWE Universe some amazing storylines for it. Being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the century, Gunther has had some rock-solid title defenses around the globe. With his fantastic reign, WWE and the fans are confident enough to say that the future of wrestling looks strong.

While Gunther has dominated over a plethora of superstars, many on the WWE roster still seem to be excited to put their hands on The Ring General and take away his title. Considering that the main roster is filled with deserving candidates, it would be interesting to see how Gunther manages his dominant reign against some new and fierce challengers for his Intercontinental Championship. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the superstars who could potentially dethrone The Ring General for the Intercontinental Title, ranked from worst to best.

RELATED: 10 Best Factions in WWE History (Ranked)

10 LA Knight

Image Credits: WWE

It's possible that LA Knight could win the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Having a championship opportunity at his disposal, Knight moving to the world title picture straight away would be a very early move. Rather, winning a mid-card title could be the stepping stone to get to the pinnacle of the industry. With Gunther’s dominant reign, WWE might not let anyone defeat him cleanly and put his character work in jeopardy. However, a MITB cash-in could be the best way to take the title off Gunther and keep him on the top.

9 Ricochet

Image Credits: WWE

Ricochet had a great run with Braun Strowman as a tag team. However, after The Monster of all Monsters got his leg injured, Ricochet may have to go down a singles route for the foreseeable future. The high-flyer has qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match and is expected to have a fantastic showdown. Ricochet facing Gunther could be a perfect way to get his singles career boosted up, and another Intercontinental Championship reign could be like the icing on the cake for The One and Only.

RELATED: 9 Underrated High-Flying Wrestlers You Completely Forgot About

8 Chad Gable

Image Credits: WWE

The WWE Universe is stunned to see the skills Chad Gable possesses. Being fantastic in and out of the ring, Gable stands out as one of Monday Night Raw's most talented competitors. Considering the high quality of Gable's performances, it wouldn't be surprising if the company was planning to put a title on him.

A victory over Gunther could be a career-changing moment for him. As Intercontinental Champion, Gable will likely be given a larger platform by WWE to showcase his talents and prove why he's deserving of such a prestigious prize.

7 Dominik Mysterio

Image Credits: WWE

The heat Dominik Mysterio is getting from the WWE Universe is unreal. Being a generational star, Mysterio has been despised as a spoiled son after his betrayal of Rey Mysterio. While this hasn’t been seen in years when it comes to quality heels, the WWE Universe has often booed him out of the building. With his improved in-ring abilities and mic skills, a title is something WWE might put on him to enhance his character work.

Dominik vs Gunther could be a great match if showcased well and a title change could be the best decision if Dominik is given a good storyline. However, it might be best that Dominik win the title in a triple threat match, sneaking away with a victory by pinning someone else other than Gunther, thus protecting the aura of The Ring General.

RELATED: Top 8 Female Wrestling Bodyguards Ranked From Worst To Best

6 Kevin Owens

Image Credits: WWE

It is rumored that the Undisputed Tag Team Title reign of Kevin Owens might not last long. In his recent storyline with Imperium, Kevin Owens has shown a fierce and short-tempered side of himself. This character has been hilarious for the WWE Universe and there seem to be no plans to drop it. Being involved in a storyline with Gunther, it might not be a surprise if both men are showcased in a singles battle. Owens and Gunther would be a great storyline moving forward and WWE might choose The Prizefighter as the one to defeat Gunther and end his historic reign.

5 Brock Lesnar

Image Credits: WWE

It’s been over a year since The Beast Incarnate has held a championship in WWE. The former Universal Champion has tangled Roman Reigns on multiple occasions but hasn’t been able to end the historic reign. There were rumors of Brock Lesnar facing Gunther in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39. However, Brock faced Omos at The Showcase of The Immortals while The Ring General battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Lesnar might find himself in a match against Gunther after The Beast is done with Cody Rhodes. That would be the perfect way to end Gunther’s historic Intercontinental Championship reign and get a title on The Beast Incarnate. Brock has never won a mid-card title, but that could all change if he challenges The Ring General.

RELATED: 10 Early Predictions For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

4 Sami Zayn

Image Credits: WWE

Undeniably, Sami Zayn’s recent run as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has been phenomenal. Being the fighting champion he promised to be, Sami Zayn has fans rallying behind him all around the globe. If he ends up losing the tag titles sometime in the near future, Zayn could then look to become a four-time Intercontinental Champion by going after The Ring General.

A win against Gunther might take Zayn’s momentum out of bounds and get him another top title reign to add to his career.

3 Matt Riddle

Image Credits: WWE

Matt Riddle and Gunther have had some issues with each other lately. The Original Bro and The Ring General have come face to face numerous times on Monday Night Raw and seem to be moving in a fantastic storyline. If WWE is planning to get Gunther into the world title picture soon, Matt Riddle might be the perfect candidate to be the next Intercontinental Champion. Being a former United States Champion, adding a new title to his career could be a huge plus for Riddle's exciting run in WWE.

RELATED: 5 Most Shocking Moments From The Money in the Bank Ladder Match

2 Shinsuke Nakamura

Image Credits: WWE

The support fans have for The King of Strong Style is unreal. Shinsuke Nakamura has had a great run since his return and could get a big break soon, given that Triple H is a major player on the main roster's creative team. Nakamura vs Gunther could be a fantastic rivalry moving forward, and another Intercontinental Championship reign could greatly boost Nakamura's long-lost momentum.

1 Damian Priest

Image Credits: WWE

Damian Priest is one of the most talented and enhanced superstars on the WWE roster right now. After some amazing matches in the past few months, WWE reportedly considers him to be a main eventer in the making and may be planning to put a title on him. After a failed attempt at the World Heavyweight Championship, Priest might be focusing on the Intercontinental Championship. If a match between Gunther and Priest is confirmed, a fantastic match may be expected from them. Priest may also be the one to defeat Gunther and stun the world as the new Intercontinental Champion.