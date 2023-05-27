Randy Orton has been sidelined for an extended period due to injury, and reports have recently surfaced indicating that The Viper may never wrestle in a WWE ring again.

Rumors were circling around WrestleMania weekend that Randy Orton was perhaps due for a surprise return given he was in Los Angeles, the host city for the event. However, credible sources quashed those suppositions, stating contrarily that Randy was "nowhere close" to a return following his back problems.

Randy underwent fusion surgery in November 2022 and has not been seen on WWE television since May of that year when he lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos following interference from Roman Reigns.

Randy's father Bob Orton Jr. recently said in an interview that while Randy is training again, doctors have advised the former WWE Champion against returning to the ring. While examples of wrestlers returning from potentially career-ending injuries and surgeries despite their doctors suggesting otherwise are rife, there remains a healthy possibility of Randy never wrestling again.

Irrespective of his return though, Randy is a WWE Hall of Fame certainty and has carved out one of the most decorated careers in his profession. It seems difficult to imagine a short-term future without Randy involved in some capacity. However, like with any good thing, sooner or later, Randy's in-ring time will inevitably end.

And so with uncertainty still shrouding The Viper's curtain call, here are 5 WWE wrestlers who can become the next Randy Orton.

5 Myles Borne

Myles Borne is currently contracted by WWE and wrestles for the NXT brand. He was part of 14 recruits made by the company in March 2022 and immediately grabbed media attention for bearing a close resemblance to Randy Orton.

It also became known that Myles Borne was born with a special condition called persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), which causes difficulty in hearing. Despite this setback, the Wilmington native had gained 16 years of folk-style wrestling experience when WWE signed him.

Borne has since made it on NXT television and has already shown promise.

While not being exposed to the mainstream makes him a tricky bet, WWE may well look to cash in on his physical resemblance to The Legend Killer. Randy can even become Borne's kayfabe manager lending the youngster instant credibility while also grooming him to become the next long-term heel. This association can benefit Borne's career immensely and give Randy television time without having to wrestle.

4 Austin Theory

Austin Theory is, in certain ways, already akin to a younger Randy Orton. He is young, brashy, good-looking, and holds a championship belt. Furthermore, WWE is incredibly fond of him, which explains the massive push he has consistently been receiving.

And, for the most part, Theory has been made to look very strong thus far. He has held onto the US Championship despite constant attacks from Bobby Lashley. The Now has already defeated the likes of Edge, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena.

There is a pattern here. Edge, Mysterio, and Cena are already legends of the business with the former two already inducted into the Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Cena's entry into that group is as certain as the sunrise. Thus, Theory is already a 'legend killer', providing a fantastic starting point for him to charter Randy's path.

Like Orton, Theory is a natural heel character and possesses the in-ring tools too. The only knock on the current US Champion, though, is his perceived lack of game-changing charisma. There is something currently missing in his packaging. However, further channeling his inner Orton could be the pivot that pushes Theory into fulfilling the potential those at WWE see in him.

3 Grayson Waller

If charisma is the thing holding Theory back, look no further than Grayson Waller. This Australian seems to be dosed with a generous amount of charisma and the mainstream WWE audience found that out during his debut talk show segment with AJ Styles on a recent episode of SmackDown.

Waller cut a great heel promo on Styles and his time at NXT has shown him to bring a very natural antagonism to the blue brand with his current gimmick. He also possesses the look, swagger, and persona required to portray a vain character who cares little about himself.

There are uncanny similarities between Orton and Waller in that both fancy a gloat after executing visually attractive moves on their opponents. Grayson is also good at getting the crowd involved in his matches, something Randy managed to master over the years.

What helps Waller's case is also the fact that he is a pretty good wrestler. What needs slight work, though, is his finishing move. Currently, the Aussie uses a variation of the stunner which involves him leaping into the ring from the outside, flying through the ropes, and delivering the move. If he can modify that into a simpler version, he can even mimic Randy's famous finisher 'out of nowhere' shtick.

To drive home his character, he can very easily borrow some signature moves from Randy's set, namely the middle rope DDT and the snap power slam.

2 Montez Ford

The highly-talented Montez Ford appears destined to have a singles run in the WWE. And if his performance in the 2023 edition of Elimination Chamber is any indication, that singles run promises to be a joyride.

Making a case for Ford having a successful babyface push is easy. However, the prospect of him turning heel before transitioning into a cool tweener character is too fascinating to pass by. The Seth Rollins example is extremely apt in this case. While the Visionary had a move set perfectly suited to the face style of wrestling, WWE chose him to be the bad guy during The Shield's breakup.

Montez Ford is very similar to Rollins in that he can fly for fun but has built a physique that allows him to wrestle in a different style as well. Granted Randy is more methodical in his wrestling, but Ford can easily mimic that while incorporating the moves which have gifted him notoriety.

There is a compelling character arc to travel following his split with Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits, irrespective of how that happens. He can start by challenging established stars of the business and basically have WWE re-run the Legend Killer gimmick which has, truth be told, fallen a bit flat with Theory.

In case Ford breaks out as a face, the story can tell his change from lacking killer instinct to finally embracing the 'voices in his head' to become a 'legend killer'. And if he moves out as a heel, that arc does not need telling, and he can simply become the bad guy picking off veterans of the business.

Keeping the brand split aside, the likes of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Edge, and Shinsuke Nakamura are all great feuds to launch him as the next long-term company cool guy.

In case WWE needed a real-life layer to this, they can leverage both Randy and Montez having served in the US Marine Corps. Though they deeply contrasted in the manner they served in the military, considering that Montez successfully completed his service yet Orton went AWOL twice leading to a bad conduct discharge.

1 Matt Riddle

If you are looking for a reincarnation of Randy Orton in WWE going forward, there perhaps is nobody better suited than Matt Riddle. The story is begging to be told given their tag team association. And it is a fresh story too. Riddle was Randy's partner when he last competed in WWE, losing the tag titles. Both wrestlers went away (for different reasons) and Riddle has come back to feud with the very people who, in the storyline, took him and his partner out.

This storyline has plenty of meat if WWE is willing to extract it. Riddle is an extremely charismatic wrestler, similar to Randy. Further, Riddle is not exactly a typical babyface. Currently, a happy-go-lucky character, Riddle is best suited to having shades of gray in his gimmick.

He has also already used Randy's RKO as a finisher and will thus be a very natural transition if it were to be his regular finishing move. The former UFC fighter is also very talented in the ring, which will help his case in eliciting consistent reactions from the crowd and stay relevant like The Viper has all these years.

In order to leave no stone unturned in ensuring Riddle is established as a successor to Randy, WWE may even choose to make the 14-time world champion his manager. This will add credibility to his former tag team partner and also make Randy a fixture in WWE storylines.