As the world of WWE continues to evolve, countless wrestlers come and go. But what about those who have stood the test of time? Age is just a number, especially in the wild world of wrestling. Age and experience can be a great asset in pro wrestling, allowing veterans to perform amazing matches through ring psychology and storytelling. While up-and-coming young superstars generate a ton of buzz, WWE's roster also features numerous seasoned veterans still going strong in their 40s and beyond.

In the WWE Universe, the spotlight doesn't discriminate based on the number of candles on your birthday cake. It's all about the charisma you bring to the ring, the power of your momentum, and the intensity of your stare-down. And let's not forget the drama! Oh, the drama! For every legend still dazzling crowds, however, there are washed-up has-beens desperately clinging to the spotlight. Without further ado, let's take a look at WWE Superstars who are over 40 years, and find out whether they still have it or not!

9 Best: Rey Mysterio - 48

Image Credit: LA Times

The legendary Rey Mysterio continues to defy the odds and wow audiences with his high-flying Lucha Libre style. Despite being well into his 40s, Mysterio remains one of WWE's most agile and acrobatic performers. His mix of dropkicks and his finisher the 619 make him an eternal fan favorite. Though he is relatively small, Mysterio is a giant in the business. He was the 2023 headliner of the WWE Hall of Fame.

His storytelling ability in the ring is as captivating as ever, keeping fans off their seats. Despite the physical demands of his style, Mysterio's dedication to fitness and his passion for wrestling has allowed him to maintain a high level of performance, proving that age is just a number in the wrestling world.

8 Worst: Tamina - 45

Despite her physicality and intimidating presence, Tamina Snuka has struggled to make a significant impact in the world of pro wrestling. At 45, her performances have often been lackluster and failed to leave a lasting impression on fans. While she possesses raw power, her in-ring skills, and overall ring psychology have been criticized for being subpar.

Tamina's limited move-set and inability to connect with the audience have hindered her potential as a standout performer. Despite being worthy of a chance, Tamina has never won a women's world title in her career. She did win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Natalya and the 24/7 Title nine times. Tamina is 45 years old now, and she can still wrestle. But she has no storyline or direction with the company.

7 Best: Asuka - 41

Image Copyright: WWE

Asuka, known as "The Empress of Tomorrow," emerged as one of WWE's most impressive acquisitions during the 2010s. Having established herself as a dominant force in various Japanese promotions for nearly over a decade, she brought her exceptional skills and undeniable charisma to the United States, captivating audiences worldwide.

At 41, Asuka continues to prove herself as a remarkable competitor in professional wrestling. Her recent victory over Bianca Belair at Night of Champions showcased her resilience, skill, and strategic prowess, solidifying her status as a dominant force in WWE. Ending Belair's reign of over 400 days as the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka left an indelible mark on the wrestling landscape.

6 Worst: Shelton Benjamin - 48

Image Credit: WWE

Shelton Benjamin is a former Intercontinental, United States, and WWE Tag Team Champion. Yet, he's another wrestler who has struggled to keep up with the younger talent in the industry. While he was once known for his impressive athleticism and technical skills, his recent performances have not lived up to his past successes.

Despite his age, Benjamin continues to compete in the WWE, but his matches have become less dynamic, and his storylines have failed to capture the attention of fans. While it's admirable that he continues to pursue his passion for wrestling, it may be time for him to consider retiring and making way for the next generation.

5 Best: AJ Styles - 46

Image source: WWE

"The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles lives up to his billing and defies logic with his performances in the ring. At 46 years old, Styles can still pull off high-flying aerial maneuvers like few others. His arsenal of dropkicks, suplexes, and his finishing move The Styles Clash thrills any crowd. Though arguably past his prime, Styles remains a top star in WWE and continues to put on amazing matches against opponents of any age.

His popularity and in-ring prowess show why he is considered by many to be the best wrestler in the world, regardless of age or any physical limitations. His ability to deliver great matches with anyone showcases his skill and experience, proving that age doesn't necessarily equate to a decline in performance in wrestling. AJ Styles is a once-in-a-generation talent who is destined for something big.

4 Worst: The Miz - 42

Image Credits: WWE

The Miz, a former WWE Champion, has had a lengthy career. However, at 42 years old, his in-ring performances have often fallen short of expectations. While The Miz is known for his charisma and mic skills, his in-ring abilities have been criticized. His matches often lack excitement and fail to deliver the technical prowess and high-energy action that wrestling fans crave.

In 2021, Miz defied the odds, won the Money in the Bank contract for a second time, and cashed in on Drew McIntyre to become a two-time WWE Champion! His achievements go beyond the ring, as he hosts the most must-see talk show in WWE history, Miz TV. At the end of the day, The Miz is an A-Lister in the sport of professional wrestling.

3 Best: Bobby Lashley - 46

Image Credits: WWE

Bobby Lashley is a dominant force in the WWE, and at 46 years old, he continues to showcase his incredible athleticism and brute strength. Despite his age, Lashley continues to dominate his opponents with his raw power and athleticism. Lashley used his unstoppable Hurt Lock to crush Miz and win the WWE Championship on Raw in early 2021.

Lashley and Lesnar clashed at Royal Rumble 2023, where Lashley tossed Lesnar out of the ring but was thrown out by Rollins. They faced off again at Elimination Chamber, where Lesnar resorted to a low blow to escape the Hurt Lock and got disqualified. Lashley bounced back by winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania SmackDown. He continued to reign supreme until the 2023 WWE Draft when he moved to SmackDown to dominate a new roster of challengers.

2 Worst: R-Truth - 51

Image Credit: Wrestling Attitude

R-Truth is a veteran in the wrestling industry. He is injured, but his fans are not as excited about his comeback. The 51-year-old has been a main eventer in the past, mostly known for his comedic segments and his multiple reigns as the 24/7 Champion.

He is also a former two-time NWA World Champion in TNA, and he has previously challenged for the WWE Championship. However, he has never been a serious or credible contender for the top titles in WWE. He has always been a comedy actor who makes jokes and dances.

1 Best: Edge - 49

Image Credits: WWE

"The Rated R Superstar" Edge is not just another name in the wrestling world; he is a true legend. Despite being 49 and having faced career-threatening injuries, Edge's return to the ring after a nine-year retirement has been remarkable, proving that passion and determination can overcome age and physical setbacks. His in-ring storytelling ability and charisma have not diminished with age.

Instead, they have been enhanced by his years of experience. Edge's ability to connect with the audience and deliver high-stakes matches is a testament to his enduring talent and resilience. His return to wrestling inspires his peers and fans, proving that age is just a number in the world of professional wrestling. Edge's experience and deep understanding of the business allow him to deliver captivating performances and engage in thrilling rivalries.

Most recently, Edge returned to the ring on the July 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Rated R Superstar proved that he didn't miss a step by defeating Grayson Waller in the main event.